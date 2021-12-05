Duane McDonald Is Taking Red Hot Summer To Tasmania - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer is heading across the Tasmania.

Red Hot Summer with Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals and Boom Crash Opera, will hit Launceston on 22 March 2022.

“We are thrilled to be able to add a Tasmanian show to the 2022 tour,” Duane says. “This will be the only show in Tasmania for 2022 for this run. We continue to be blown away by the support we have received from audiences. To everyone who has and continues to support us and the live music industry, you are the reason we do what we do and keep creating these memories. We can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

The Red Hot Summer tour with Jimmy Barnes also kicks off again in Mornington, Victoria on 15 January. Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer starts 20 February at Cockatoo Island in Sydney and Icehouse Red Hot Summer’s are on in the very cool month of May.

