 Duane McDonald Is Taking Red Hot Summer To Tasmania - Noise11.com
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Duane McDonald Is Taking Red Hot Summer To Tasmania

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer is heading across the Tasmania.

Red Hot Summer with Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals and Boom Crash Opera, will hit Launceston on 22 March 2022.

“We are thrilled to be able to add a Tasmanian show to the 2022 tour,” Duane says. “This will be the only show in Tasmania for 2022 for this run. We continue to be blown away by the support we have received from audiences. To everyone who has and continues to support us and the live music industry, you are the reason we do what we do and keep creating these memories. We can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

The Red Hot Summer tour with Jimmy Barnes also kicks off again in Mornington, Victoria on 15 January. Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer starts 20 February at Cockatoo Island in Sydney and Icehouse Red Hot Summer’s are on in the very cool month of May.

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Dave Leslie of Truck
Andy McLean of Horsehead And Dave Leslie of Baby Animals Form New Band Truck

Truck is the name of the new Australian band featuring Andy McLean of Horsehead and Dave Leslie of Baby Animals.

November 23, 2021
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
South Australia’s Sounds By The River Will Return In 2022

Sounds By The River, South Australia’s music event in Mannum, will return in 2022 with Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

November 7, 2021
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Red Hot Summer Mornington Sells Out In A Morning

The Red Hot Summer show, featuring Hunters & Collectors in Mornington on February 26, sold out moments after going on sale this morning.

October 14, 2021
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Hunter & Collectors Return for Red Hot Summer Unfinished Business

The Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer dates have been rescheduled with their Unfinished Business starting back up in Sydney on 20 February.

October 10, 2021
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
Hope Rocks In New South Wales Postponed To February

The Hope Rocks show at Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley has been postponed until February 2022.

August 23, 2021
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sydney and Brisbane Gather A Fist Full of Rock

The Angels, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo and The Poor will rock Sydney and Brisbane in November for Fist Full of Rock.

June 15, 2021
Suze DeMarchi of Baby Animals photo by Ros OGorman
The Baby Animals Postpone 30th Anniversary Tour

The Baby Animals have postponed their 30th anniversary tour that was due to start in June.

May 6, 2021