Wanstock Is Back For 2025 With The Babys and Baby Animals - Noise11.com

Wanstock, Geoff Wansbrough’s celebration of the pub rock era, will return to Doncaster in Melbourne in 2025 with not only Britain’s The Babys but also Australia’s Baby Animals, Taxiride featuring Jason Singh, Mi-Sex and Ted Mulry Gang.

Wanstock started in Melbourne’s Burvale Hotel in 2018 and then moved to Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster the following year.

“I grew up in that awesome pub rock era of Australian music,” shares Geoff Wansbrough. “Every pub had bands on, and the cream rose to the top and we gave the world acts such as INXS and AC/DC. As such, a few years ago, I was having a birthday and thought: maybe I should book a favourite band. Then I thought, maybe I will book several of my favourite bands. The idea grew from there. There are 3 aspects to Wanstock: 1- enjoying some of those classic bands of our youth, 2 – giving some emerging talent a chance to play, and 3 – having some fun while we still can.”

In 2025 Wanstock is over two days.“It was getting too much of a struggle to fit all the bands on one day,” Wan continues, “hence the expansion to two next year. I am really looking forward to this, with such great acts as The Babys in Australia for the first time in a very long time, and the hard rocking Baby Animals. With all the other great supports, it will be an unforgettable couple of nights!”

Its great to see a couple of “babies” headlining both days. On 14 March, Baby Animals will close the event and on 15 March The Babys, originally from the UK, will close the second night.

Baby Animals are still all over rock radio in Australia. ‘Early Warning’, ‘Rush You’ and ‘One Word’ are every day classic hits.

The Babys have a great crossover story with Australia. Co-founder Tony Brock was one of the drummers on Jimmy Barnes ‘For The Working Class Man’ album from 1985. Not only was he also on ‘Freight Train Heart’ in 1987, he co-wrote Jimmy’s classic “Too Much Ain’t Enough Love’. For Jimmy’s ‘Two Fires’ album in 1990 Brock co-wrote four songs including the hit ‘When You Love is Gone’. He was also the drummer on Jimmy’s biggest selling album ‘Soul Deep’. Tony co-wrote six songs of Jimmy’s 1993 album ‘Heat’ and he was the drummer of Jimmy’s ‘Flesh and Wood’. He was also a co-founder of The Babys with the hits ‘Isn’t It Time’ and ‘Every Time I Think of You’.

Taxiride featuring Jason Singh, Strait Shooters and Rattincane will perform with The Baby Animals on 14 March. Mi-Sex, Ted Mulry Gang, Standing Room Only and Day Dreamers will perform with The Babys on 15 March.

WANSTOCK 2025

Tickets available from www.wanstock.com.au/.

FRI 14 MARCH | SHOPPINGTOWN HOTEL, DONCASTER VIC | 18+

Baby Animals

Taxiride Ft Jason Singh

Strait Shooters

Rattlincane

SAT 15 MARCH | SHOPPINGTOWN HOTEL, DONCASTER VIC | 18+

The Babys

Mi-Sex

Ted Mulry Gang

Standing Room Only

Day Dreamers

