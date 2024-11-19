 One Electric Day 2024 Showcased A Great Day of Australian Rock - Noise11.com
Jon Stevens of Noiseworks photo by Winston Robinson

Jon Stevens of Noiseworks at One Electric Day 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

One Electric Day 2024 Showcased A Great Day of Australian Rock

by Paul Cashmere on November 19, 2024

in News

The much loved celebration of Australian music One Electric Day has showcased once again at its stately home at Werribee Park Mansion outside of Melbourne.

2024’s event started off cloudy and got a little rain drenched at the start but Chocolate Starfish fans braved the weather which by 1pm had cleared clearing the way for a great day of Australian rock.

Killing Heidi showcased that chunk of hits Ella and Jesse Hooper recorded in their teens and now are the centrepiece of their setlist into the siblings 40s.

Baby Animals have a similar legacy. Those two albums ‘Baby Animals (1991) and ‘Shaved and Dangerous’ (1993) knocked ‘Early Warning’, ‘Rush You’, ‘Painless’ and ‘One Word’ out of the park. By now it was a sunny Sunday afternoon. The punters had tried off and hearing their favourite rock songs live is the way every Aussie prefers to spend a Sunday.

Andrew Stockdale has come to terms with Wolfmother being his legacy. You put ‘White Unicorn’, ‘Woman’ and ‘Joker & The Thief’ in a setlist and Aussie are instantly transplanted back to Triple MM 2006.

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother at One Electric Day photo by Winston Robinson Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother at One Electric Day photo by Winston Robinson

Birds of Tokyo played a magnificent, powerful set. Founding member Adam Weston was missing in action after recently breaking a bone of two. Filling a slot from 4:40 to 5:30pm was an early opener for BoT.

Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo at One Electric Day 2024 photo by Winston Robinson Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo at One Electric Day 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Noiseworks headlined the 2024 One Electric Day and again with another sideline with co-founder bass player home recovering from a shattered right foot. Founding members Jon Stevens and Kevil Nicol welcomed Chris Becker to the bass, added Danny Spencer to guitar and had Tim Henwood on guitar and Tony Featherstone on bass.

There were two surprises in the set. Birds of Tokyo’s Ian Kenny returned for a cover of Chisel’s ‘Choir Girl’ and Kate Ceberano was welcomed on stage for the audience to sing Happy Birthday for her 58th and then a dynamic cover of Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain.

Duane McDonald started One Electric Day in 2013. That first event featured Jimmy Barnes, The Angels, James Reyne, The Black Sorrows, Ross Wilson and Boom Crash Opera.

Duane also created the Red Hot Summer music festival.

The first Red Hot Summer of 2025 is also an all-Australian event with Icehouse, Noiseworks, Wolfmother, Eskimo Joe, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Bachelor Girl.

