Noiseworks Drop A Few Surprises at One Electric Day - Noise11.com

Noiseworks Drop A Few Surprises at One Electric Day

by Paul Cashmere on November 18, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Noiseworks gave fans something a little different at One Electric Day in Werribee outside Melbourne on Sunday. For starters, there was a Chisel song with a special guest and a birthday surprise.

The special guest was Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo who joined Noiseworks to perform Cold Chisel’s ‘Choir Girl’. A year ago when Jimmy Barnes had taken ill Jon Stevens joined Mahalia Barnes and the Jimmy Barnes band to continue through with Red Hot Summer. Birds of Tokyo were also on that bill and Ian Kenny joined Jon for that song during the tour.

Noiseworks headlines One Electric Day in Werribee and Birds of Tokyo were also on the line-up. It was the perfect opportunity to replicate the magic again.

Later in the show Kate Ceberano was the surprise special guest performing Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain with Noiseworks. That was a song her and Jon sang on the recent Superstars Live tour.

Noiseworks co-founder Steve Balbi was out of action for yesterday’s show. Steve shattered his foot while working around the house in October and has postponed his shows with Noiseworks and Mi-Sex.

Noiseworks at Werribee was founders Jon Stevens (vocals) and Kevin Nichol (drums) with Danny Spencer and Tim Henwood on guitars, Chris Becker on bass and Tony Featherstone on the keyboard.

Noiseworks will regroup for the first Red Hot Summer of 2025 starting in Mornington on 4 January 2025.

