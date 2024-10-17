Mi-Sex Postpone Tour After Steve Balbi Injury - Noise11.com

Mi-Sex have postponed their upcoming Australian dates until May 2025 following frontman Steve Balbi suffering a serious injury.

In a statement Mi-Sex wrote:

It is with profound regret and sadness that Mi-Sex has been forced to reschedule its forthcoming 45 Years of Graffiti Crimes Tour, from October/November 2024 to May 2025, so please accept our sincerest, heartfelt apologies.

Mi-Sex frontman Steve Balbi endured a terrible accident last week that resulted in a badly broken Tibia, Fibula, and shattered right foot, which required extensive and invasive surgery. So please join us in wishing Steve all the love in the world and a swift recovery. Never could his mantra be more true than it is at present – it’s good to be alive!

Under doctor’s orders, Steve is required to remain relatively immobile for the next three months, to allow the bones to heal, followed by 3 months of recovery and rehabilitation. For those of you familiar with Balbi’s ferocious and famously high-energy shows with Mi-Sex, we’ve reached the conclusion that honouring Steve’s recovery, alongside protecting the integrity and legacy of Mi-Sex live, must prevail above all else.

The new/rescheduled tour dates are:

Memo Music Hall: Friday 8 November to Friday 9 May 2025

Albury Ssa: Saturday 9 November to Saturday 10 May 2025

The Bridge Hotel: Friday 25 October to Friday 16 May 2025

Avalon Beach RSL Club: Saturday 2 November to Saturday 17 May 2025

Rest assured that all tickets purchased to shows in October and November 2024 are valid for the rescheduled shows in May 2025. Please contact your respective ticket provider should you require a refund. Although we’d be extremely grateful should you retain your tickets for May 2025, for we promise the show of a lifetime!

Thank you for your patience, support and understanding at this difficult time…

Arms around you, Steve, Muz, and Mi-Sex