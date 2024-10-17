 Mi-Sex Postpone Tour After Steve Balbi Injury - Noise11.com
Steve Balbi and Mi-Sex- Photo Ros OGorman2012-10-05

Steve Balbi fronting Mi-Sex Photo Ros OGorman

Mi-Sex Postpone Tour After Steve Balbi Injury

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2024

in News

Mi-Sex have postponed their upcoming Australian dates until May 2025 following frontman Steve Balbi suffering a serious injury.

In a statement Mi-Sex wrote:

It is with profound regret and sadness that Mi-Sex has been forced to reschedule its forthcoming 45 Years of Graffiti Crimes Tour, from October/November 2024 to May 2025, so please accept our sincerest, heartfelt apologies.

Mi-Sex frontman Steve Balbi endured a terrible accident last week that resulted in a badly broken Tibia, Fibula, and shattered right foot, which required extensive and invasive surgery. So please join us in wishing Steve all the love in the world and a swift recovery. Never could his mantra be more true than it is at present – it’s good to be alive!

Under doctor’s orders, Steve is required to remain relatively immobile for the next three months, to allow the bones to heal, followed by 3 months of recovery and rehabilitation. For those of you familiar with Balbi’s ferocious and famously high-energy shows with Mi-Sex, we’ve reached the conclusion that honouring Steve’s recovery, alongside protecting the integrity and legacy of Mi-Sex live, must prevail above all else.

The new/rescheduled tour dates are:

Memo Music Hall: Friday 8 November to Friday 9 May 2025
Albury Ssa: Saturday 9 November to Saturday 10 May 2025
The Bridge Hotel: Friday 25 October to Friday 16 May 2025
Avalon Beach RSL Club: Saturday 2 November to Saturday 17 May 2025

Rest assured that all tickets purchased to shows in October and November 2024 are valid for the rescheduled shows in May 2025. Please contact your respective ticket provider should you require a refund. Although we’d be extremely grateful should you retain your tickets for May 2025, for we promise the show of a lifetime!
Thank you for your patience, support and understanding at this difficult time…

Arms around you, Steve, Muz, and Mi-Sex

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Brett Garsed
Farnham Band Member Brett Garsed Places ‘From the Inside’ In Guitar For Vets Second Tour

John Farnham band guitarist Brett Garsed has given his song ‘From The Inside’ to the Guitars For Vets ‘Second Tour’ project.

23 hours ago
Wang Chung
Wang Chung To Headline 80s Mania In Australia 2025

Wang Chung will tour Australia in 2025 as part of the ‘80s Mania’ tour.

1 day ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Jon Bon Jovi Endorses Kamala Harris

Jon Bon Jovi has announced his endorsement of Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States.

2 days ago
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Turns 28

Lourdes Leon has turned 28, and her mum Madonna celebrated the milestone with a loving tribute on Instagram. Madonna was 25 where she released the 'Madonna' album and 24 when her debut single 'Everbody' was released.

2 days ago
Cyndi Lauper at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cyndi Lauper To Farewell Australia In 2025

Cyndi Lauper will return to Australia in 2025 for a final tour.

2 days ago
The Cure vocalist and guitarist Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 12 August 2007.
The Cure’s Robert Smith Calls Dynamic Ticket Pricing “a Scam”

Robert Smith thinks dynamic ticket pricing is just a way to "scam" fans.

3 days ago
Paula Abdul
Paula Abdul Updates Fans After Cancelling Tour

Paula Abdul has spoken about recovering from the injuries which forced her to cancel her tour.

6 days ago