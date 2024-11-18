 Noiseworks Throws Kate Ceberano A Happy 58th In Front of Thousands of Fans At One Electric Day - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano's birthday at One Electric Day

Noiseworks Throws Kate Ceberano A Happy 58th In Front of Thousands of Fans At One Electric Day

by Paul Cashmere on November 18, 2024

in News

The Noiseworks One Electric Day performance had some special moments but none more special that Australian music royalty Kate Ceberano turning 58 with thousands of fans singing Happy Birthday to her.

Kate was an unannounced surprise performer at One Electric Day. Her buddy Jon Stevens invited her down to recreate one of the great moments from their Superstars Live concert, Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’ but before that it was celebration time.

While it was her birthday Jon told the audience “she has come down to sing with us and to sing for everybody. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please sing Happy Birthday to Kate Ceberano”.

“Oh my God. I was never expecting to do this on my 58th birthday but you guys rock” Kate told the fans.

“I am very excited to sing for you. What a perfect time of day”.

Kate has been famous a lot longer than she hasn’t been famous. In 1984, 18 year old Kate had her first hit as a member of Melbourne funk band I’m Talking with ‘Trust Me’.

At 23 years of age, Kate had a no. 2 Platinum hit with ‘Bedroom Eyes’ and a 3 times Platinum album ‘Brave’.

Happy Birthday Kate Ceberano. You are an Australian treasure.

