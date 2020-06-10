 Elton John Recorded His Vocals For Lady Gaga Album In Sydney - Noise11.com
Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson

Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson

Elton John Recorded His Vocals For Lady Gaga Album In Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2020

in News

Elton John’s vocals for Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ album were recorded at Forbes St Studios in Sydney.

Elton duets with Lady Gaga on the track ‘Sine From Above’. The session was engineered by Nick Rowse in Studio One and assisted by James Raper.

Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ debuted at no 1 in Australia this week pushing past 10,000 sales for the first time for a number one in 2020.

Forbes St Studios opened in 2016. It has since hosted recordings for Billie Eilish, Tove Lo, Shawn Mendes, Flume, Niall Horan, Sean Paul, Angus & Julia Stone, Dean Lewis, Vera Blue, Polish Club, The Preatures, Mansionair and The McClymonts.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Speaks To Students About ‘Systemic Oppression’

Lady Gaga urged high school graduates to help fight systemic racism in America as she delivered a heartfelt speech on Sunday.

2 days ago
Lady Gaga Chromatica
Australian Charts: Lady Gaga ‘Chromatica’ Debuts At No 1

The sixth studio album for American singer Lady Gaga called "Chromatica" debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming her fourth No.1 album in Australia in the process.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen ’41 Shots’ To George Floyd

Bruce Springsteen shared a powerful tribute to George Floyd during the latest episode of his weekly radio show.

5 days ago
Jay-Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z To Take Out Full Page Ad For George Floyd

JAY-Z and his associates at Roc Nation have spent a fortune honouring tragic Black Lives Matter icon George Floyd in a series of full-page U.S. newspaper ads.

7 days ago
Grace Turner Half Truths
Grace Turner Debuts Half Light from Half Truths

Grace Turner has previewed her upcoming ‘Half Truths’ EP with a new song ‘Half Light’.

June 3, 2020
Rebel Yell photo by Rose Pure
Rebel Yell Debuts ‘Saving Grace’

Grace Stevenson (aka Rebel Yell) has released a second song ‘Saving Grace’ from the upcoming album ‘Fall From Grace’.

June 3, 2020
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Donating Post Bail Funds To US Protest Organisers

Harry Styles is donating post bail funds to arrested protest organisers as a means of calling for justice following the death of George Floyd.

June 2, 2020