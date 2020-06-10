Elton John Recorded His Vocals For Lady Gaga Album In Sydney

Elton John’s vocals for Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ album were recorded at Forbes St Studios in Sydney.

Elton duets with Lady Gaga on the track ‘Sine From Above’. The session was engineered by Nick Rowse in Studio One and assisted by James Raper.

Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ debuted at no 1 in Australia this week pushing past 10,000 sales for the first time for a number one in 2020.

Forbes St Studios opened in 2016. It has since hosted recordings for Billie Eilish, Tove Lo, Shawn Mendes, Flume, Niall Horan, Sean Paul, Angus & Julia Stone, Dean Lewis, Vera Blue, Polish Club, The Preatures, Mansionair and The McClymonts.

