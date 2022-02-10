 Eve Welcomes First Child - Noise11.com
Eve Welcomes First Child

by Music-News.com on February 11, 2022

Rapper Eve is a new mum. Eve took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the arrival of her son Wilde, who was born last week.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022,” she captioned a photo of her baby boy sleeping in a bassinet. “Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can’t describe this feeling.”

Following the happy news, many of Eve’s celebrity friends sent her congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations @therealeve and welcome to the world precious Wilde, play dates please,” wrote Naomi Campbell, who welcomed a baby girl last May, while costume designer June Ambrose added, “Ohhhhhh my heart just exploded #congrats eve! So happy for you both! Congrats.”

Eve revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram post last October.

Eve and Maximillion Cooper started dating in 2010 and married in 2014. The businessman has four children from a previous marriage.

