Exclusive Sneak Preview: Russell Morris and Rick Springfield ‘I Am Jack Chrome’ - Noise11.com

‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ is a new collaboration from Russell Morris and Rick Springfield.

Russell and Rick have been buddies for more than half a century. Rick was the guitarist on Russell’s debut album ‘Bloodstone’ in the 1970s and popped up more recently on his ‘Van Diemen’s Land’ album. Russell and Rick will also tour together as Zoot in 2022.

‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ celebrates the tradition of ‘Day of the Dead’, a celebration of lost loved ones.

The ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ album will be released on 15 October through Robert Rigby’s Ambition. Pre-order here

Here is a sneak preview of ‘I Am Jack Chrome’.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Russell Morris and Rick Springfield.

