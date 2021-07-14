Fiona Horne Reveals New Band Name Seawitch - Noise11.com

Former DefFX member Fiona Horne and her partner Dave (Spiff) Hopkins, formerly of The Hellmenn, have a new band Seawitch.

Rounding up the Seawitch line-up is Brad Miller on bass and Matt Hamilton on drums.

The first taste of Seawitch is ‘Witch Hunt’.

The video for ‘Witch Hunt’ was “filmed in the magickal South West of Australia, this video tells the story of the Seawitch, who reverses curses and shows the way to love and freedom. Singer and real Witch, Fiona Horne, wrote the lyrics by drawing on spells and rituals from her Book of Shadows, which is a Witches journal and record of her Witchcraft”.

Fiona, a practicing Witch and best-selling author of ‘The Naked Witch‘.

Def FX reformed for 20th anniversary shows in 2017. Dave and Fiona also recently released their cover of Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman’s ‘Stumblin’ In’.

