Germany Based Australian Mortlock Premieres ‘Ericeira’ Video - Noise11.com

Germany Based Australian Mortlock Premieres ‘Ericeira’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on October 30, 2021

in News

German based Mortlock has a very strong Australian connection. Michael Mortlock (aka Mortlock) is the son of Phil Mortlock, founder of Sydney based ORiGiN Music Group, past Head of Repertoire for Albert Music and in a past life, Managing Director for Warner Music Australia.

This one is about Michael and his forthcoming EP ‘Deep Water’. Now Dresden based, Mortlock’s latest creation is ‘Ericeira’. The song was inspired from the Portuguese town of Ericeira where Mortlock was living before he moved to Dresden in Germany.

‘Ericeira’ is a collaboration with Rasmanian singer/songwriter Parker. The track will be included on the Mortlock EP ‘Deep Water’ due 3 December.

Michael Mortlock has been living in Europe for 10 years and working as a photographer, videography and graphic designer with other musicians including Mogli, Rey&Kjavik, Len Faki, Clemens Christian Poetzsch and Sven Helbig.

‘Ericeira’ is the second single from the ‘Deep Water’ EP. The first ‘Summer Storm’ was released earlier in 2021.

