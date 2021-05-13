Glastonbury Festival Reveals (Australian) Set Times For Virtual 2021 Festival - Noise11.com

The 2021 Glastonbury Festival will be virtual this year and Australia has a prime viewing time experience for the event.
Time for Glastonbury from the comfort of your own lounge room are:
Sunday 23 May Australia (AEST)
7.00pm: Wolf Alice
7.25pm: Michael Kiwanuka
7.55pm: George Ezra
8.05pm: IDLES
8.30pm: HAIM
9.05pm: Coldplay
9.50pm: Damon Albarn
10.35pm: Jorja Smith
11:05 pm: SPECIAL GUEST
11.35pm: Kano
12:00am DJ Honey Dijon ft Róisín Murphy
The event will support Glastonbury’s three main charitable partners, Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, as well as helping to secure the Festival’s return in 2022.
GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL GLOBAL LIVESTREAM
SUNDAY 23 MAY 2021
AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND
9:00pm NZST
7:00pm AEST
6:30pm ACST
5:00pm AWST
ASIA
6:00pm JST/KST
5:00pm HCT/PHST
4:00pm ICT
Tickets are on sale now from $35 AUD
Get your tickets at worthyfarm.live
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook