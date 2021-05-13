Glastonbury Festival Reveals (Australian) Set Times For Virtual 2021 Festival - Noise11.com

The 2021 Glastonbury Festival will be virtual this year and Australia has a prime viewing time experience for the event.

Time for Glastonbury from the comfort of your own lounge room are:

Sunday 23 May Australia (AEST)

7.00pm: Wolf Alice

7.25pm: Michael Kiwanuka

7.55pm: George Ezra

8.05pm: IDLES

8.30pm: HAIM

9.05pm: Coldplay

9.50pm: Damon Albarn

10.35pm: Jorja Smith

11:05 pm: SPECIAL GUEST

11.35pm: Kano

12:00am DJ Honey Dijon ft Róisín Murphy

The event will support Glastonbury’s three main charitable partners, Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, as well as helping to secure the Festival’s return in 2022.

GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL GLOBAL LIVESTREAM

SUNDAY 23 MAY 2021

AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND

9:00pm NZST

7:00pm AEST

6:30pm ACST

5:00pm AWST

ASIA

6:00pm JST/KST

5:00pm HCT/PHST

4:00pm ICT

Tickets are on sale now from $35 AUD

Get your tickets at worthyfarm.live

