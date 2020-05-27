 Gorillaz The Comic Is Coming - Noise11.com
Gorillaz Almanac 2020

Gorillaz The Comic Is Coming

by Paul Cashmere on May 27, 2020

in News

Gorillaz first comic ‘Almanac’ will be published in October.

‘Almanac’ will be a 120 page full colour publication in the tradition of the old British hardback annual.

“Every fan of comics and animation has dreamed of seeing the Gorillaz make their comic book debut, with the Z2 team chief among them”, says Z2 publisher Josh Frankel. “The artwork, the music and the mythos all add up to what is destined to be one of our most buzzed about releases in history, and when fans see just what we have planned, I know everyone will agree it was well worth the wait.”

There will be a number of editions ranging in price from “that’s not bad” to “fuck that’s expensive”.

Each Almanac will come with new music ‘Season One of Song Machine’ (CD).

Noise11.com

Seye Adelekan, The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Seye Adelekan The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman

Related Posts

Charles Jenkins photo by Ros O'Gorman
Icecream Hands Debut First New Music In 13 Years

Melbourne’s Icecream Hands last album ‘The Good China’ was 13 years ago in 2007. A new album is coming and the new song ‘No Weapon But Love’ was dropped on us this week.

1 day ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Marks 15 Years Since Debut Single Pon de Replay

Rihanna celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut single Pon de Replay in a heartfelt post on Sunday.

1 day ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Invites Fans To Online Listening Party

Rap icon Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his hit album The Marshall Mathers LP with an online listening party.

2 days ago
SugarLips
Long Lost Australian Pop Treasure From SugarLips Recovered

Back in the year 2000 Australia was on the verge of a new pop band called Sugarlips ready to break big. Then Festival Records got Murdicked around and the SugarLips story was erased from the story of Australian pop.

3 days ago
Nic Cester at Memo in St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nic Cester Locks Down With Dozen of Fans for ‘Hard Times’

Jet’s Nic Cester has been keeping busy during lock down with a new song ‘Hard Times’ featuring contributions from dozens of fans via video.

6 days ago
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts Cancel Farewell Tour

Country stars Rascal Flatts look set to bow out as a trio without one final hurrah after having to cancel their farewell tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

6 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears ‘Baby … One More Time’ Named Greatest Debut Single

Britney Spears was left stunned on Tuesday after her tune ...Baby One More Time was named the greatest debut single ever by Rolling Stone magazine.

7 days ago