Gorillaz The Comic Is Coming

Gorillaz first comic ‘Almanac’ will be published in October.

‘Almanac’ will be a 120 page full colour publication in the tradition of the old British hardback annual.

“Every fan of comics and animation has dreamed of seeing the Gorillaz make their comic book debut, with the Z2 team chief among them”, says Z2 publisher Josh Frankel. “The artwork, the music and the mythos all add up to what is destined to be one of our most buzzed about releases in history, and when fans see just what we have planned, I know everyone will agree it was well worth the wait.”

There will be a number of editions ranging in price from “that’s not bad” to “fuck that’s expensive”.

Each Almanac will come with new music ‘Season One of Song Machine’ (CD).

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments