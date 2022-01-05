 Grammy Awards Postponed for 2022 - Noise11.com
Brian Johnson, AC/DC 2010 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Brian Johnson, AC/DC 2010 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Grammy Awards Postponed for 2022

by Paul Cashmere on January 6, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The 64th Grammy Awards show has been once again postponed. The event will no longer go ahead with the Recording Academy and CBS citing health and safety reasons because of Omicron.

The event was due to take place on 31 January 2022. A new date will be announced soon.

The following is a Joint Statement from the Recording Academy and CBS:
“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Australians nominated for Grammy Awards for 2022 are Hiatus Kaiyote, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Rufus Du Sol, AC/DC and The Kid Laroi.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

AC/DC For Those About To Rock
AC/DC For Those About To Rock We Salute You Turns 40

AC/DC’s second Brian Johnson album ‘For Those About To Rock We Salute You’ turned 40 this week.

November 25, 2021
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australians Nominated For Grammy Award 2022

Hiatus Kaiyote, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Rufus Du Sol, AC/DC and The Kid Laroi are the Australian’s nominated for Grammy Awards for 2022.

November 24, 2021
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Pay Respects To Bon and Malcolm In ‘Through The Mists of Time’ Video

AC/DC have created a new music video with ‘Through The Mists of Time’ to pay homage to their fallen member Bon Scott and Malcolm Young.

October 4, 2021
Tom Morello photo by Ros OGorman
Tom Morello Covers AC/DC Highway To Hell With Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder

How’s this for a line-up. Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder covering the AC/DC classic ‘Highway To Hell’.

August 5, 2021
Bon Scott photo from Bon Scott estate
Bon Scott Would Now Be 75

AC/DC’s iconic singer Bon Scott would have turned 75 today.

July 9, 2021
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Regroup Digitally For ‘Witch’s Spell’ Video

With AC/DC members living all over the world and unable to gather in the same room during the pandemic, technology has once again brought them together in the ‘Witch’s Spell’ video.

June 10, 2021
AC/DC Record Store Day 2021 release
AC/DC To Release Limited Edition Record Store Day ‘Through The Mists of Time’ Single

AC/DC have a special limited edition 12” vinyl single release of ‘Through The Mists of Time’ on the way for Record Store Day on June 12.

June 4, 2021