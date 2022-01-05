Grammy Awards Postponed for 2022 - Noise11.com

The 64th Grammy Awards show has been once again postponed. The event will no longer go ahead with the Recording Academy and CBS citing health and safety reasons because of Omicron.

The event was due to take place on 31 January 2022. A new date will be announced soon.

The following is a Joint Statement from the Recording Academy and CBS:

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Australians nominated for Grammy Awards for 2022 are Hiatus Kaiyote, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Rufus Du Sol, AC/DC and The Kid Laroi.

