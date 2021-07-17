Grimes and Alanis Morissette To Judge New Singing Contest - Noise11.com

Musicians Alanis Morissette, Grimes, will.i.am, and Nick Lachey are stepping up to the judges’ table for America’s next big TV singing contest, Alter Ego.

Alanis and Grimes, the partner of entrepreneur Elon Musk, will make their TV judging debuts when the new programme launches on U.S. network Fox later this year.

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am is already a regular panellist on The Voice U.K., while former boy band star Lachey has plenty of small screen experience – he won the fifth season of The Masked Singer in May, and he and his wife Vanessa Lachey currently host Netflix show Love is Blind.

TV personality Rocsi Diaz will host Alter Ego, in which contestants will take on the form of avatars of their dream alter egos.

“Alter Ego merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way Fox can do,” said Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials in a statement.

“We are so excited to bring the fantastic will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before.”

