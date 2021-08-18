 Haim Delay 2021 Tour - Noise11.com
Haim, Photo By Serena Ho

Haim, Photo By Serena Ho

Haim Delay 2021 Tour

by Music-News.com on August 19, 2021

in News

Haim have postponed their 2021 UK and Irish tour dates due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Haim were originally set to head out on the ‘One More Haim’ run in June, but the dates were pushed back until September owing to the pandemic.

And now Haim have been told to delay the shows once again, with the jaunt now set to kick off on June 28, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland, and wrap at London’s The O2 arena on July 21, 2022.

Haim wrote on Instagram: “hey guys. sadly because of the new CDC covid travel restrictions we’ve been told we have to postpone our eight September shows in the uk and dublin to next summer (new dates are in the poster). we can’t wait to bring wimpiii to the stage and we’re going to go even harder as soon as we’re allowed to play for you!!! until then, everybody stay safe and we love you (sic)”

Original tickets will still remain valid for the new dates and the band are still set to be joined by special guest, Georgia, on all dates except the Dublin gig.

The shows are in support of Haim’s acclaimed 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

The girls had “the most fun” they’ve ever had making the record – despite the songs coming from a “dark place”.

The Grammy-nominated trio poured their hearts out on their third studio album, which was written during a difficult period for all three sisters.

Danielle’s boyfriend and producer to the stars, Ariel Rechtshaid, was battling cancer, Este was suffering from Type 1 diabetes, and Alana’s best friend tragically died in a car accident.

However, channelling their grief and emotions into the LP gave them a “lightness”.

Danielle said previously: “It was the most fun we’ve had making an album, and the most spontaneously that we’ve ever made music.

“This is my favourite album we’ve made, and I hope that people can hear that confidence.

“We wrote a lot of these songs in this dark place, but we had this lightness making the recorded music — I mean, it’s bizarre.”

Haim’s 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates:

June 28 – Trinity College, Dublin
July 13 – Millennium Square, Leeds
July 14 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
July 16 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
July 17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
July 19 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

HAIM, Photo By Ian Laidlaw HAIM, Photo By Ian Laidlaw HAIM, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett Reveals Things Take Time Take Time Tracklisting

Courtney Barnett will release her ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ album in November.

2 hours ago
Jake Bugg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jake Bugg Sees Covid Passports As The Only Way Back For Music Industry

Jake Bugg says COVID-19 passports are going to be vital for the live music industry to operate safely.

12 hours ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake Reveals Chaos After Covid

Drake has revealed that contracting Covid-19 caused his hair to grow "weird".

15 hours ago
The Spazzys
Ally Spazzy of The Spazzys Outed As Alleged Racist Neo-Nazi Bigot

Alice McNamara (aka Ally Spazzy aka Mary Manson), formerly of The Spazzys has been alledgedy discovered posting Neo-Nazi propaganda under the assumed name Mary Manson.

1 day ago
The Wombats. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Wombats To Hit The Road In 2022

The Wombats have "pushed themselves further than ever musically" on their upcoming album, 'Fix Yourself, Not The World'.

1 day ago
Natalie Imbruglia at Noise11
Natalie Imbruglia Premieres Another New Song ‘On My Way’

Natalie Imbruglia has drip-fed her third new song ‘On My Way’ and revealed her next album ‘Firebird’ is coming on 24 September.

2 days ago
Charli XCX in Super Nintendo World
Charli XCX Preps Fifth Album

Charli XCX appears to have announced the release date for her fifth studio album.

2 days ago