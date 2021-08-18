Haim Delay 2021 Tour - Noise11.com

Haim have postponed their 2021 UK and Irish tour dates due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Haim were originally set to head out on the ‘One More Haim’ run in June, but the dates were pushed back until September owing to the pandemic.

And now Haim have been told to delay the shows once again, with the jaunt now set to kick off on June 28, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland, and wrap at London’s The O2 arena on July 21, 2022.

Haim wrote on Instagram: “hey guys. sadly because of the new CDC covid travel restrictions we’ve been told we have to postpone our eight September shows in the uk and dublin to next summer (new dates are in the poster). we can’t wait to bring wimpiii to the stage and we’re going to go even harder as soon as we’re allowed to play for you!!! until then, everybody stay safe and we love you (sic)”

Original tickets will still remain valid for the new dates and the band are still set to be joined by special guest, Georgia, on all dates except the Dublin gig.

The shows are in support of Haim’s acclaimed 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

The girls had “the most fun” they’ve ever had making the record – despite the songs coming from a “dark place”.

The Grammy-nominated trio poured their hearts out on their third studio album, which was written during a difficult period for all three sisters.

Danielle’s boyfriend and producer to the stars, Ariel Rechtshaid, was battling cancer, Este was suffering from Type 1 diabetes, and Alana’s best friend tragically died in a car accident.

However, channelling their grief and emotions into the LP gave them a “lightness”.

Danielle said previously: “It was the most fun we’ve had making an album, and the most spontaneously that we’ve ever made music.

“This is my favourite album we’ve made, and I hope that people can hear that confidence.

“We wrote a lot of these songs in this dark place, but we had this lightness making the recorded music — I mean, it’s bizarre.”

Haim’s 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates:

June 28 – Trinity College, Dublin

July 13 – Millennium Square, Leeds

July 14 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

July 16 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

July 17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

July 19 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments