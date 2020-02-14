Here Is Billie Eilish James Bond Theme ‘No Time To Die’ And Its Pretty Good

The Billie Eilish ‘No Time To Die’ James Bond theme has arrived.

‘No Time To Die’ is the 25th Bond film. Billie Eilish says, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.

James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ director Cary Joli Fukunaga commented, “There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come.”

Billie’s brother Finneas wrote the song. “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Billie will perform the song for the first time in London at the Brit Awards on 18 February.

