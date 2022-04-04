Historical Footage of 11-Year Prince Found and Authenticated In Minneapolis - Noise11.com

Footage of Prince as an 11-year old student has been found and authenticated by a television station in Minneapolis.
Matt Liddy, the Production Manager for WCCO Minneapolis was going through the station archives of a 1970 teacher’s strike when he noticed a kid who looked a lot like Prince.
While the kid looked like Prince, authenticating the video took a bit longer. They tracked down Terrance Jackson, a childhood friend of Prince, who was also once a member of his first band Grand Central. Jackson immediately recognised Prince, who he called Skipper (Prince’s schoolage nickname).
Watch the footage:
