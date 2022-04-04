Historical Footage of 11-Year Prince Found and Authenticated In Minneapolis - Noise11.com

Footage of Prince as an 11-year old student has been found and authenticated by a television station in Minneapolis.

Matt Liddy, the Production Manager for WCCO Minneapolis was going through the station archives of a 1970 teacher’s strike when he noticed a kid who looked a lot like Prince.

While the kid looked like Prince, authenticating the video took a bit longer. They tracked down Terrance Jackson, a childhood friend of Prince, who was also once a member of his first band Grand Central. Jackson immediately recognised Prince, who he called Skipper (Prince’s schoolage nickname).

Watch the footage:

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

