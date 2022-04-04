 Historical Footage of 11-Year Prince Found and Authenticated In Minneapolis - Noise11.com
Prince at 11

Prince at age 11from the archives of TV station WCCO Minneapolis

Historical Footage of 11-Year Prince Found and Authenticated In Minneapolis

by Paul Cashmere on April 4, 2022

in News

Footage of Prince as an 11-year old student has been found and authenticated by a television station in Minneapolis.

Matt Liddy, the Production Manager for WCCO Minneapolis was going through the station archives of a 1970 teacher’s strike when he noticed a kid who looked a lot like Prince.

While the kid looked like Prince, authenticating the video took a bit longer. They tracked down Terrance Jackson, a childhood friend of Prince, who was also once a member of his first band Grand Central. Jackson immediately recognised Prince, who he called Skipper (Prince’s schoolage nickname).

Watch the footage:

