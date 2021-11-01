 Ice Cube ‘Death Certificate’ Clocks Up 30 Years - Noise11.com
Ice Cube Death Certificate

Ice Cube Death Certificate

Ice Cube ‘Death Certificate’ Clocks Up 30 Years

by Paul Cashmere on November 1, 2021

in News

‘Death Certificate’, the second solo album for Ice Cube, clocked up 30 years over the weekend. ‘Death Certificate’ was released on 31 October 1991. This week it has been enhanced and expanded with an all-knew deluxe edition.

Tracklisting:

1. The Funeral
2. The Wrong N**** To F*** Wit
3. My Summer Vacation
4. Steady Mobbin’
5. Robin Lench
6. Givin’ Up The Nappy Dug Out
7. Look Who’s Burnin’
8. A Bird In The Hand
9. Man’s Best Friend
10. Alive On Arrival
11. Death
12. The Birth
13. I Wanna Kill Sam
14. Horny Lil’ Devil
15. Black Korea
16. True To The Game
17. Color Blind
18. Doing Dumb Shit
19. Us
20. No Vaseline
21. Only One Me
22. Good Cop Bad Cop
23. Dominate The Weak
24. Trying To Maintain

Produced by OG Cube cohorts, Sir Jinx, and the Boogiemen (DJ Pooh, Bobcat, and Rashad Coes), Death Certificate takes a potent look at life in South Central through the eyes of one of reality rap’s greatest and grittiest storytellers. Roughly organized as two thematic elements of a larger whole, it opens with Cube’s explanation: “The Death Side: a mirror image of where we are today; The Life Side: a vision of where we need to go.”

‘Death Certificate’ reached no 2 in the USA and sold over one million copies. Ice Cube had left NWA in 1989 over a dispute with royalties. Within six months he released his first solo album ‘AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted’. That album made number 19 in the USA and would also go on to sell one million.

