Ice Cube ‘Death Certificate’ Clocks Up 30 Years - Noise11.com

‘Death Certificate’, the second solo album for Ice Cube, clocked up 30 years over the weekend. ‘Death Certificate’ was released on 31 October 1991. This week it has been enhanced and expanded with an all-knew deluxe edition.

Tracklisting:

1. The Funeral

2. The Wrong N**** To F*** Wit

3. My Summer Vacation

4. Steady Mobbin’

5. Robin Lench

6. Givin’ Up The Nappy Dug Out

7. Look Who’s Burnin’

8. A Bird In The Hand

9. Man’s Best Friend

10. Alive On Arrival

11. Death

12. The Birth

13. I Wanna Kill Sam

14. Horny Lil’ Devil

15. Black Korea

16. True To The Game

17. Color Blind

18. Doing Dumb Shit

19. Us

20. No Vaseline

21. Only One Me

22. Good Cop Bad Cop

23. Dominate The Weak

24. Trying To Maintain

Produced by OG Cube cohorts, Sir Jinx, and the Boogiemen (DJ Pooh, Bobcat, and Rashad Coes), Death Certificate takes a potent look at life in South Central through the eyes of one of reality rap’s greatest and grittiest storytellers. Roughly organized as two thematic elements of a larger whole, it opens with Cube’s explanation: “The Death Side: a mirror image of where we are today; The Life Side: a vision of where we need to go.”

‘Death Certificate’ reached no 2 in the USA and sold over one million copies. Ice Cube had left NWA in 1989 over a dispute with royalties. Within six months he released his first solo album ‘AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted’. That album made number 19 in the USA and would also go on to sell one million.

