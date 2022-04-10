 Jack White Marries Third Wife On Stage - Noise11.com
Jack White, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Jack White, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Jack White Marries Third Wife On Stage

by Music-News.com on April 10, 2022

in News

Jack White wed musician Olivia Jean during a concert in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night.

Amidst his set at the Masonic Temple Theatre, Jack White paused the gig and popped the question to his girlfriend as part of a performance of Hotel Yorba.

“I’ve got a little question for you, Olivia Jean. Will you marry me?” he asked, with Jean accepting.

Later, the happy couple returned to the stage for a wedding ceremony, which was officiated by the 46-year-old’s business partner, Ben Swank.

White has not yet commented further on the seemingly impromptu nuptials. However, Jean took to Instagram over the weekend to share a snap from the concert.

“Life is beautiful. I love you Jack,” she wrote.

Jack was married to Meg White from 1996 until 2000, and to Karen Elson – the mother of his two children – between 2005 and 2013.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013
UK Charts: Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut At Number One

Red Hot Chili Peppers secure their fifth UK Number 1 album this week with Unlimited Love, 20 years after claiming their first chart-topper.

22 hours ago
Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft
Julian Lennon Performs Imagine For the First Time

Julian Lennon performed his late father John Lennon's song Imagine for the first time ever on Saturday.

1 day ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut At Number One

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' twelfth studio album "Unlimited Love" lands at No.1 on the Australian Albums Chart this week, becoming their seventh chart-topping album locally.

2 days ago
Rick Price
Rick Price To Present His Soulville Show Across Australia

Rick Price will showcase his 10th studio album ‘Soulville’ with shows from the east coast to the west coast of Australia in May, June and July.

3 days ago
Janet English Spiderbait ADOTG Mt Duneed Winery. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Spiderbait Debut New Music ‘My Car’s A UFO’

Spiderbait have revealed their first album in nine years will be called ‘Sounds In The Key of J’ and the first we get to hear of it is ‘My Car’s A UFO’.

3 days ago
Gwen Stefani photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gwen Stefani Auditioned For Mr and Mrs Smith

Gwen Stefani auditioned for Angelina Jolie's role in the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

4 days ago
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Red Hot Summer For Bella Vista Farm Has Been Postponed To October

The Red Hot Summer tour, due for Sydney’s Bella Vista Farm this weekend, has been postponed until October.

4 days ago