Jack White Marries Third Wife On Stage - Noise11.com

Jack White wed musician Olivia Jean during a concert in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night.
Amidst his set at the Masonic Temple Theatre, Jack White paused the gig and popped the question to his girlfriend as part of a performance of Hotel Yorba.
“I’ve got a little question for you, Olivia Jean. Will you marry me?” he asked, with Jean accepting.
Later, the happy couple returned to the stage for a wedding ceremony, which was officiated by the 46-year-old’s business partner, Ben Swank.
White has not yet commented further on the seemingly impromptu nuptials. However, Jean took to Instagram over the weekend to share a snap from the concert.
“Life is beautiful. I love you Jack,” she wrote.
Jack was married to Meg White from 1996 until 2000, and to Karen Elson – the mother of his two children – between 2005 and 2013.
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook