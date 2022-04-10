Jack White Marries Third Wife On Stage - Noise11.com

Jack White wed musician Olivia Jean during a concert in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night.

Amidst his set at the Masonic Temple Theatre, Jack White paused the gig and popped the question to his girlfriend as part of a performance of Hotel Yorba.

“I’ve got a little question for you, Olivia Jean. Will you marry me?” he asked, with Jean accepting.

Later, the happy couple returned to the stage for a wedding ceremony, which was officiated by the 46-year-old’s business partner, Ben Swank.

White has not yet commented further on the seemingly impromptu nuptials. However, Jean took to Instagram over the weekend to share a snap from the concert.

“Life is beautiful. I love you Jack,” she wrote.

Jack was married to Meg White from 1996 until 2000, and to Karen Elson – the mother of his two children – between 2005 and 2013.

