James Bond No Time To Die Postponed Six Months Because of Coronavirus - Noise11.com

The release of the 25th James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ has been postponed because of the Coronavirus.
In a statement the producers announced via Twitter, “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020”.
— James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020
The Billie Eilish theme song for the movie was released in February.
