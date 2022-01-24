 Jimmy Barnes Goes Red Hot And Electric For 2022 - Noise11.com
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.

Jimmy Barnes at One Electric Day Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Barnes Goes Red Hot And Electric For 2022

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

When Covid sidelined the Jimmy Barnes’ Flesh and Blood’ tour before the ‘Flesh and Blood’ album was released, Jimmy missed the opportunity to give the songs their full force with a live band.

The title track ‘Flesh and Wood’ premiered at the state funeral for Jimmy’s friend, Michael Gudinski. The song also opened Jimmy’s Red Hot Summer shows before we locked down again in May.

But now with Red Hot Summer and this weekend’s One Electric Day, Jimmy Barnes and have fired up the Flesh and the Blood for an all-new surge. Jimmy’s Red Hot Summer shows for 2022 once again upon with the title track from ‘Flesh and Blood’ and also premiere the track ‘I’m Coming Home’ for the Red Hot Summer audience.

This weekend, Jimmy will perform two more shows with Red Hot Summer setting up shop in Bendigo and One Electric Day in Werribee.

Saturday’s Red Hot Summer show in Bendigo will feature Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney of The Living End performing solo.

Jimmy Barnes will also headline One Electric Day this Sunday at Werribee Park. The line-up features The Living End, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows, Killing Heidi and Chocolate Starfish.

Jimmy Barnes setlist from Red Hot Summer Mornington 2022

Flesh and Blood (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)
I’d Die to Be With You Tonight (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)
I’m in a Bad Mood (from My Criminal Record, 2019)
When Your Love Is Gone (from Two Fires, 1990)
Lay Down Your Guns (from Two Fires, 1990)
All For You (from Cold Chisel, The Best of Cold Chisel: All For You, 2011)
Love & Hate (from Love and Fear, 1999)
Time Will Tell (from Love and Fear, 1999)
Too Much Ain’t Enough Love (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
Ride the Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)
I’m Coming Home (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)
Shutting Down Our Town (from My Criminal Record, 2019)
Love Is Enough (from Two Fires, 1990)
Flame Trees (from Cold Chisel’s, Twentieth Century, 1984)
Driving Wheels (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
No Second Prize (from Bodyswerve, 1984)
Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Encore:
High Voltage (AC/DC cover)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel’s Cold Chisel, 1978)
Seven Days (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Play First Show Of 2022 At Mona Foma

Midnight Oil have kick started 2022 with their first show of the year in Tasmania for Mona Foma.

5 hours ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus To Release First Album In 12 Years ‘Chariot of the Gods’

Hoodoo Gurus first album in 12 years is titled ‘Chariot of the Gods’ and it will be with you in March.

3 days ago
Alex The Astronaut photo by Jess Gleeson
Alex The Astronaut Premieres New Song ‘Airport’

Alex The Astronaut’s new song ‘Airport’ is a sequel to her last one ‘Growing Up.

3 days ago
Antony Partos Cezary Skubiszewski David McCormack at APRA Screen Music Awards
David McCormack, Kate Miller-Heidke, Alex Lahey Nominated For Screen Music Awards

The Screen Music Awards will be announced in February with Custard’s David McCormack and singer songwriters Kate Miller-Heidke and Alex Lahey nominated for the 2021 awards.

4 days ago
Bob Evans
Bob Evans Sidelined With Covid

Bob Evans’ Melbourne show this weekend at the Northcote Social Club has been scrapped due to Covid.

4 days ago
Leonard Cohen
David Roy Williams To Present Songs For Suzanne The Music and Poetry and Leonard Cohen

Melbourne promoter David Roy Williams has gathered some of the cities finest performers for the special event ‘Songs For Suzanna The Music and Poetry of Leonard Cohen’ to be presented at the Palais Theatre in June.

5 days ago
Frank Zappa, music news, noise11.com
Adelaide’s Spin Off Festival Quotes Frank Zappa

Adelaide’s Spin Off have led their 2022 announcement with the wise words of Frank Zappa. "Without music to decorate it, time is just a bunch of boring production deadlines or dates by which bills must be paid."

6 days ago