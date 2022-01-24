Jimmy Barnes Goes Red Hot And Electric For 2022 - Noise11.com

When Covid sidelined the Jimmy Barnes’ Flesh and Blood’ tour before the ‘Flesh and Blood’ album was released, Jimmy missed the opportunity to give the songs their full force with a live band.

The title track ‘Flesh and Wood’ premiered at the state funeral for Jimmy’s friend, Michael Gudinski. The song also opened Jimmy’s Red Hot Summer shows before we locked down again in May.

But now with Red Hot Summer and this weekend’s One Electric Day, Jimmy Barnes and have fired up the Flesh and the Blood for an all-new surge. Jimmy’s Red Hot Summer shows for 2022 once again upon with the title track from ‘Flesh and Blood’ and also premiere the track ‘I’m Coming Home’ for the Red Hot Summer audience.

This weekend, Jimmy will perform two more shows with Red Hot Summer setting up shop in Bendigo and One Electric Day in Werribee.

Saturday’s Red Hot Summer show in Bendigo will feature Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney of The Living End performing solo.

Jimmy Barnes will also headline One Electric Day this Sunday at Werribee Park. The line-up features The Living End, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows, Killing Heidi and Chocolate Starfish.

Jimmy Barnes setlist from Red Hot Summer Mornington 2022

Flesh and Blood (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)

I’d Die to Be With You Tonight (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

I’m in a Bad Mood (from My Criminal Record, 2019)

When Your Love Is Gone (from Two Fires, 1990)

Lay Down Your Guns (from Two Fires, 1990)

All For You (from Cold Chisel, The Best of Cold Chisel: All For You, 2011)

Love & Hate (from Love and Fear, 1999)

Time Will Tell (from Love and Fear, 1999)

Too Much Ain’t Enough Love (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Ride the Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

I’m Coming Home (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)

Shutting Down Our Town (from My Criminal Record, 2019)

Love Is Enough (from Two Fires, 1990)

Flame Trees (from Cold Chisel’s, Twentieth Century, 1984)

Driving Wheels (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

No Second Prize (from Bodyswerve, 1984)

Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Encore:

High Voltage (AC/DC cover)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel’s Cold Chisel, 1978)

Seven Days (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

