Joan As Police Woman To Tour Australia In 2022 - Noise11.com

Yet another international show has popped up for Australia. Joan As Police Woman will return in 2022.
Joan Wassar first toured Australia as a member of The Dambuilders. They released six albums before disbanding in 1998. Joan took on the Joan As Police Woman persona in 2004 for her solo work. Her most recent album ‘The Solution Is Restless’ was released on 5 November.
DATES & VENUES:
Perth | The Astor | Sat 28 May, 2022
Adelaide | The Gov | Tues 31 May, 2022
Melbourne | Palais | Thurs 2 June, 2022
Sydney | The State | Fri 3 June, 2022
Brisbane | Tivoli | Sat 4 June, 2022
TICKETS www.theprestigepresents.com.au/japw
