Joan As Police Woman To Tour Australia In 2022 - Noise11.com

Yet another international show has popped up for Australia. Joan As Police Woman will return in 2022.

Joan Wassar first toured Australia as a member of The Dambuilders. They released six albums before disbanding in 1998. Joan took on the Joan As Police Woman persona in 2004 for her solo work. Her most recent album ‘The Solution Is Restless’ was released on 5 November.

DATES & VENUES:

Perth | The Astor | Sat 28 May, 2022

Adelaide | The Gov | Tues 31 May, 2022

Melbourne | Palais | Thurs 2 June, 2022

Sydney | The State | Fri 3 June, 2022

Brisbane | Tivoli | Sat 4 June, 2022

TICKETS www.theprestigepresents.com.au/japw

