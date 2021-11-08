 Joan As Police Woman To Tour Australia In 2022 - Noise11.com
Joan As Police Woman

Joan As Police Woman

Joan As Police Woman To Tour Australia In 2022

by Paul Cashmere on November 8, 2021

in News

Yet another international show has popped up for Australia. Joan As Police Woman will return in 2022.

Joan Wassar first toured Australia as a member of The Dambuilders. They released six albums before disbanding in 1998. Joan took on the Joan As Police Woman persona in 2004 for her solo work. Her most recent album ‘The Solution Is Restless’ was released on 5 November.

DATES & VENUES:
Perth | The Astor | Sat 28 May, 2022
Adelaide | The Gov | Tues 31 May, 2022
Melbourne | Palais | Thurs 2 June, 2022
Sydney | The State | Fri 3 June, 2022
Brisbane | Tivoli | Sat 4 June, 2022

TICKETS www.theprestigepresents.com.au/japw

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Andy Barker of 808 State
808 State’s Andy Barker Dies At Age 53

Andy Barker, the bass player for 808 State, has died at the age of 53.

3 hours ago
The Wanted, Noise11, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Wanted Cover East 17

The Wanted have shared a cover of East 17's festive staple 'Stay Another Day'.

14 hours ago
Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong
Gorillaz Are Coming To Your Cinema Screen

Gorillaz’ 'Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong’ will screen in cinemas worldwide for one day only on 8 December 2021.

1 day ago
Brad Paisley American Highway bourbon
Brad Paisley Debuts His Bourbon

American country star Brad Paisley has launched his own brand of bourbon ‘American Highway’.

1 day ago
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Robert Plant and Alison Krauss ‘It Don’t Bother Me’

A couple of weeks ahead of their second album ‘Raise The Roof’ Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have let us in on another new song ‘It Don’t Bother Me’.

1 day ago
Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band
Tex Perkins Delivers New Fat Rubber Band

The debut album for Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band has arrived.

3 days ago
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Avril Lavigne Signs With Travis Barker’s Label

Avril Lavigne has signed to Travis Barker's record label.

3 days ago