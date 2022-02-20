John Paul Jones Recreates His Led Zeppelin Classic ‘When The Level Breaks’ - Noise11.com

Led Zeppelin’s ‘When The Levee Breaks’ has been re-created by Led Zep’s John Paul Jones and a gathering of his friends including Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Janes Addiction’s Stephen Perkins and Robbie Robertson’s son Sebastian.

In total, 20 musicians and dancers from seven countries reinvent the song for Song Around The World featured in Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment.

The full line-up is:

Alfredo Arce: Siku Flute

Ben Lee: Harmonica

Buffalo Nichols: Vocals, Guitar

Davey Chegwidden: Dundun Drums

Derek Trucks: Slide Guitar

Drums of the Pacific: Dancing, Log Drums

Elle Márjá Eira: Vocals

Jason Tamba: Banjo

John Paul Jones: Bass

Keith Secola: Slide Guitar

Mermans Mosengo: Harmonica

Mihirangi: Vocals

Nakeiltha Campbell: Dundun Drums

Pete Sands: Acoustic Guitar

Sebastian Robertson: Electric Guitar

Sikiru Adepoju: Talking Drum

Susan Tedeschi: Vocals

Stephen Perkins: Drums

The original song was recorded in 1929 by Kansas Joe Mccoy and Memphis Minnie about the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927; the most destructive river flooding in U.S. history.

Led Zeppelin used the track to recreate the Led Zep IV version we heard in the 70s.

