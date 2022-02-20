 John Paul Jones Recreates His Led Zeppelin Classic ‘When The Level Breaks’ - Noise11.com
John Paul Jones Them Crooked Vultures - photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

John Paul Jones Them Crooked Vultures - photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Paul Jones Recreates His Led Zeppelin Classic ‘When The Level Breaks’

by Paul Cashmere on February 20, 2022

in News

Led Zeppelin’s ‘When The Levee Breaks’ has been re-created by Led Zep’s John Paul Jones and a gathering of his friends including Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Janes Addiction’s Stephen Perkins and Robbie Robertson’s son Sebastian.

In total, 20 musicians and dancers from seven countries reinvent the song for Song Around The World featured in Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment.

The full line-up is:

Alfredo Arce: Siku Flute
Ben Lee: Harmonica
Buffalo Nichols: Vocals, Guitar
Davey Chegwidden: Dundun Drums
Derek Trucks: Slide Guitar
Drums of the Pacific: Dancing, Log Drums
Elle Márjá Eira: Vocals
Jason Tamba: Banjo
John Paul Jones: Bass
Keith Secola: Slide Guitar
Mermans Mosengo: Harmonica
Mihirangi: Vocals
Nakeiltha Campbell: Dundun Drums
Pete Sands: Acoustic Guitar
Sebastian Robertson: Electric Guitar
Sikiru Adepoju: Talking Drum
Susan Tedeschi: Vocals
Stephen Perkins: Drums

The original song was recorded in 1929 by Kansas Joe Mccoy and Memphis Minnie about the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927; the most destructive river flooding in U.S. history.

Led Zeppelin used the track to recreate the Led Zep IV version we heard in the 70s.

