John Prine Dies Aged 73 From COVID-19

Songwriting legend John Prine has passed away at age 73 after having the Coronavirus COVID-19.

After John’s family revealed the illness on 29 March we were updated that his condition had improved. Sadly, a common occurrence with Coronavirus is that patients seem to recover after a bout of the illness, only to reverse a few days later.

Earlier this week John Prine was in a critical condition with the virus.

John Prine is known writing the Bonnie Raitt classic ‘Angel from Montgomery’ and Bette Midler’s ‘Hello In There’.

