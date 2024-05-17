David Gilmour Expands US Dates and Adds UK/Europe Dates - Noise11.com

David Gilmour has expanded his live schedule ahead of the ‘Luck ad Strange’ album.
As well as Gilmour the band features Guy Pratt, bass and background vocals; Greg Phillinganes, keyboards; Rob Gentry, keyboards; Adam Betts, drums; Ben Worsley, guitar; Louise Marshall, background vocals; Hattie Webb, background vocals; and Charlie Webb, background vocals.
The dates come after the September release of Gilmour’s next solo album ‘Luck and Strange’. The first track from the album titled ‘The Piper’s Call’ is out now.
David Gilmour 2024 Tour Dates:
09/27 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
09/28 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
09/29 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
10/01 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
10/02 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
10/03 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
10/09 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/10 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/11 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/12 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/15 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
11/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
