David Gilmour Expands US Dates and Adds UK/Europe Dates - Noise11.com

David Gilmour has expanded his live schedule ahead of the ‘Luck ad Strange’ album.

As well as Gilmour the band features Guy Pratt, bass and background vocals; Greg Phillinganes, keyboards; Rob Gentry, keyboards; Adam Betts, drums; Ben Worsley, guitar; Louise Marshall, background vocals; Hattie Webb, background vocals; and Charlie Webb, background vocals.

The dates come after the September release of Gilmour’s next solo album ‘Luck and Strange’. The first track from the album titled ‘The Piper’s Call’ is out now.

David Gilmour 2024 Tour Dates:

09/27 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

09/28 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

09/29 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

10/01 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

10/02 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

10/03 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

10/09 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/10 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/11 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/12 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/15 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

