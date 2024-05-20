Neil Young To Present Early Crazy Horse Recordings On ‘Early Daze’ Archive Album - Noise11.com

The next album in the Neil Young Archive series will focus on early Crazy Horse recordings from 1969. It is called ‘Early Daze’.

The album featured 10 songs, some of which were later released as different versions. ‘Look At All The Things’ was written by the late Danny Whitten, ‘Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown’ was originally released as ‘Downtown’ and was written by Young and Whitten and ‘Dance, Dance, Dance’, a Neil Young, all appeared in the ‘Crazy Horse’ album on 1971.

This new collection of Neil Young & Crazy Horses’ earliest recordings include several original versions that have not been released before, and along with the 7-inch Mono mix that was released in 1970 that includes a guitar outro not on LP version not on original LP version.

Tracklisting

Side One:

1. Dance Dance Dance (Included on Neil Young – Archives Vol. I.)

2. Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown (Unreleased version)

3. Winterlong (Unreleased version)

4. Everybody’s Alone (Different mix included on Archives Vol. I)

5. Wonderin’ (Unreleased version)

Side Two:

1. Cinnamon Girl (Original 7” Mono mix. Released April 20, 1970. Includes guitar outro not on LP version.)

2. Look At All The Things (Unreleased version)

3. Helpless (Unreleased version)

4. Birds (Unreleased stereo mix. Mono mix was released as B-side to “Only Love Can Break Your Heart”)

5. Down By The River (Unreleased version with alternate vocals)

All tracks produced by David Briggs And Neil Young except “Dance Dance Dance” produced by Jack Nitzsche & Neil Young.

Young is touring North America with Crazy Horse until September 29.

NEIL YOUNG CRAZY HORSE LOVE EARTH TOUR DATES:

Fri May 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Mon May 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed May 22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sun May 26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon May 27 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Mon July 8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu July 11 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

Sat July 13 – London, ON – Rock The Park

Wed July 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Blue Cross Park

Sat July 20 – Calgary, AB – Fort Calgary

Mon July 22 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park

Tue July 23 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park

Thu July 25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri July 26 – George, WA – The Gorge

Sun July 28 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Mon July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed July 31 – Denver, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 19 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sat Sep 28 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

Sun Sept 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

