 Kanye West's Lips Spit Out Another Rant - Noise11.com
Kanye West by Scott Marsh

Kanye West by Scott Marsh

Kanye West’s Lips Spit Out Another Rant

by Music-News.com on March 15, 2022

in News

Kanye West posted a series of videos ranting about the custody agreement of his daughter North West on Sunday.

In the clips, the rapper claimed he should be able to control the eight-year-old’s TikTok presence and have her come to his Sunday Service events.

“I just got off the phone with Kim, I told her to stop antagonising me with this TikTok thing… I said, ‘It’s never again,'” said Kanye. “I’m not allowin’ my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney, I have a say-so.”

Specifically, he complained about one TikTok video North posted about liking emo girls.

“My daughter will not be led by people who don’t believe in God. I am in a very good place and a very God place. Inside the will of God I am being still right now. This all feels like a set up. They want me to react,” West posted on Instagram.

He also threatened comedian D.L. Hughley in a post.

Last week, Hughley spoke out about Kanye’s behaviour toward North, commenting, “He is stalking her. You could think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny… The difference between him and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a couple hundred million dollars.”

In response, Kanye declared: “And D.L. Hughley is a pawn. Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL. So don’t speak on me or my children. I can afford to hurt u (sic).”

music-news.com

