Khalid, The Killers, Tash Sultana To Play Splendour XR - Noise11.com

Splendour in the Grass has an all-new online event Splendour XR coming in July. The two-day event will feature performances from Khalid, The Killers, Chvrches, Tash Sultana, Vance Joy and The Avalanches.
“Splendour has always offered patrons a deep programming experience with The Forum, Global Village, Little Splendour and more on offer alongside our favourite artists. We could not be more excited about Splendour XR and the opportunity to take the Splendour goodness online to our existing community and also to new audiences around the globe.” said Splendour in the Grass Co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco.
DAY 1
Khalid
Chvrches
Denzel Curry
Duke Dumont
Tash Sultana
Masked Wolf
Russ Millions
Band Of Horses
Little Simz
Violent Soho
Aurora
Phoebe Bridgers
Vera Blue
Pink Sweat$
Client Liaison
Griff
Pond
Tayla Parx
Dune Rats
Methyl Ethel
The Chats
Triple One
Cat & Calmell
King Stingray
The Southern River Band
Day 2
The Killers
Charli XCX
Vance Joy
Grimes
Metaverse (Super Beta)
The Avalanches
Of Monsters And Men
Kaytranada
Black Pumas
Hot Dub Time Machine
Millennium Parade
The Jungle Giants
Ocean Alley
Jungle
What So Not
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Sinéad Harnett
Holly Humberstone
Spacey Jane
Crooked Colours
Amyl And The Sniffers
Wafia
Aviva
The Snuts
Band-Maid
Ziggy Ramo
Gretta Ray
Tickets available from $19.99 per day / Existing Splendour in the Grass IRL ticket holders receive $2.50 off early bird purchase.
SPLENDOUR XR
It’s Unreal
Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July 2021
splendourxr.com
