Khalid, The Killers, Tash Sultana To Play Splendour XR - Noise11.com

Splendour in the Grass has an all-new online event Splendour XR coming in July. The two-day event will feature performances from Khalid, The Killers, Chvrches, Tash Sultana, Vance Joy and The Avalanches.

“Splendour has always offered patrons a deep programming experience with The Forum, Global Village, Little Splendour and more on offer alongside our favourite artists. We could not be more excited about Splendour XR and the opportunity to take the Splendour goodness online to our existing community and also to new audiences around the globe.” said Splendour in the Grass Co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco.

DAY 1

Khalid

Chvrches

Denzel Curry

Duke Dumont

Tash Sultana

Masked Wolf

Russ Millions

Band Of Horses

Little Simz

Violent Soho

Aurora

Phoebe Bridgers

Vera Blue

Pink Sweat$

Client Liaison

Griff

Pond

Tayla Parx

Dune Rats

Methyl Ethel

The Chats

Triple One

Cat & Calmell

King Stingray

The Southern River Band

Day 2

The Killers

Charli XCX

Vance Joy

Grimes

Metaverse (Super Beta)

The Avalanches

Of Monsters And Men

Kaytranada

Black Pumas

Hot Dub Time Machine

Millennium Parade

The Jungle Giants

Ocean Alley

Jungle

What So Not

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Sinéad Harnett

Holly Humberstone

Spacey Jane

Crooked Colours

Amyl And The Sniffers

Wafia

Aviva

The Snuts

Band-Maid

Ziggy Ramo

Gretta Ray

Tickets available from $19.99 per day / Existing Splendour in the Grass IRL ticket holders receive $2.50 off early bird purchase.

SPLENDOUR XR

It’s Unreal

Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July 2021

splendourxr.com

