Lady Gaga Reveals ‘Chromatica’ Release Date

Lady Gaga will release her new album ‘Chromatica’ on May 29.

‘Chromatica’, the sixth Lady Gaga album, was originally scheduled for April 10 but bumped because of the coronavirus turmoil.

Lady Gaga gave us the first taste of ‘Chromatica’ with ‘Stupid Love’ back in February.

About the title Lady Gaga says “I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame. I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica.”

