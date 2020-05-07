 Lady Gaga Reveals ‘Chromatica’ Release Date - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Reveals ‘Chromatica’ Release Date

by Paul Cashmere on May 8, 2020

in News

Lady Gaga will release her new album ‘Chromatica’ on May 29.

‘Chromatica’, the sixth Lady Gaga album, was originally scheduled for April 10 but bumped because of the coronavirus turmoil.

Lady Gaga gave us the first taste of ‘Chromatica’ with ‘Stupid Love’ back in February.

About the title Lady Gaga says “I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame. I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica.”

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sheryl Crow performs at Margaret Court Arena on Friday 6 April 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sheryl Crow Performs George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’ for Stephen Colbert

Sheryl Crow has performed a stunning version of George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’ for Stephen Colbert from her lockdown #PlayAtHome series.

15 hours ago
NSYNC, music news, noise11.com
‘NSYNC Do A Sort of Reunion for Lance Bass Birthday

'NSYNC had a mini online reunion to mark Lance Bass's 41st birthday on Tuesday.

1 day ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Shows Off Slim New Figure

Adele turned 32 on Tuesday (05.05.20) and when she took to Instagram to thank fans for their well-wishes on her special day, she included a new picture of herself, revealing her slim figure.

1 day ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Conservatorship Extended

Britney Spears' long-time care manager Jodi Montgomery has had her role extended until at least August 22 following an order by judge Brenda Penny.

4 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Remains In Good Spirits Since Parkinsons Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's - which is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination - earlier this year, and his wife Sharon Osbourne has insisted he’s “doing good”.

4 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Home Intruder Is A Repeat Offender

The man who broke into Eminem's house last week was previously arrested for targeting the rapper in a separate home invasion attempt.

4 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Slams The Release Of Oasis Song ‘Don’t Stop’

Liam Gallagher is pissed off at this brother Noel for making an unreleased Oasis song available to all.

7 days ago