Magic Dirt To Reissue 1994 EP ‘Life Was Better’ In 2020

Magic Dirt’s second EP ‘Life Was Better’ will be reissued in January 2020.

Magic Dirt broke the news on their Facebook page.

‘LIFE WAS BETTER’ – REISSUE

Many of you have been asking for this for a long time and it’s finally here!

In partnership with Remote Control Records, we are beyond excited to announce the reissue of our 1994 EP ‘Life Was Better’ due for release on January 17th, 2020! This was a pivotal release for us and one that changed the course of our lives forever. As well as being available on a reissue digipak modelled on the original, across all DSP’s and digitally, ‘Life Was Better’ will be available on vinyl (orange & black coloured vinyl nonetheless!) for the very first time!!

Maybe not quite the selling pint but … ‘Life Was Better’ features the 14 minute 55 second ‘Amoxycillin’ which includes 10 minutes of feedback.

Magic Dirt even made a video for one track ‘Ice’.

Magic Dirt ‘Life Was Better’ will be released on 17 January 2020.

