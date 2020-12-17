 Matt Chamberlain Is Working With Adele - Noise11.com
Matt Chamberlain, who has played for the likes of late music legend David Bowie, Sir Elton John and Bob Dylan – has revealed he was in the studio with Adele recently and has recorded some drum parts for the Grammy-winner’s new tunes for her long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s ’25’.

Matt admitted he got “chills” hearing Adele’s “powerful and emotive” voice.

Speaking on The Eddie Trunk podcast on SiriusXM, he spilled: “I mean, this past week I just did, I generally do sessions with people – I’m like a session musician I guess, that’s my day job – and I just got to work on some new music for Adele, and to hear that voice in my headphones was getting me chills.

“It was just so powerful and emotive. You know her voice, but to be across the room from somebody doing that, it’s just insane.

“You hear it on the radio and whatever and you go, ‘Yeah, it’s really good,’ but to be in the room with these people and feel that energy, it’s just so heavy.

“She’s writing some new material with her songwriter Rick Nowels, she wanted to do it with some drums and so we just put our masks on, she was in the room – yeah, holy shit.”

Last month, it was revealed that Adele returned to London to work on her new music.

Adele is “totally focused” on her new record and wants to make sure every track is perfect.

A source claimed: “Adele wants to lay low while she’s here, which is easy with shades and a face mask. People don’t recognise her like they used to anyway. She’s not been able to release new music yet and she’s totally focused on that and getting each track just right. She still has a network of people she works with and links up with when she is over here.”

Adele previously admitted she has “no idea” when her fourth record is going to be released.

When one fan asked the 32-year-old singer: “Adele where’s the album?”, she simply replied: “I honestly have no idea.”

Adele has “been pouring her heart and soul” into the new record and has also been working with Raphael Saadiq and John Legend.

A source said: “Adele is pouring her heart and soul into this record, including how she feels post-divorce
“She’s been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back catalogue. She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound.”

It was also claimed that Adele had found making new music “like therapy” after the end of marriage to Simon Konecki last year.

An insider revealed: “She’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans. She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy.”

