Michael Chugg Puts On The Squeeze With A Day On The Green - Noise11.com

Michael Chugg Puts On The Squeeze With A Day On The Green

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2021

Michael Chugg is bringing Lime Cordiale’s The Squeeze Festival to A Day On The Green in 2022.

Lime Cordiale have been presented The Squeeze twice before. Oli and Louis Leimbach have curated a line-up of artists including Thelma Plim and Client Liaison. 2022 will see an upgrade to outdoor shows for three A Day On The Green events.

Michael Chugg says, “When we did the first Squeeze Festival indoors in 2018, the dream the boys and the Chugg Music team had was to grow to an outdoor touring festival we could take to all corners of Australia and the world and whilst COVID hit us for six in 2020 and 2021, we are very excited to be playing regional one-day events in April and May 2022. It’s a great line-up and will be a great day.”

The Squeeze Festival will feature Lime Cordiale, Thelma Plum, Client Liaison, The VANNS, merci, mercy and Teenage Dads.

“The line-up has been handpicked by us and something that we’d jump at buying tickets to see,” Lime Cordiale said.

The A Day On The Green events expand on the original The Squeeze shows format. “We’ve been putting on shows since the Lime Cordiale boys were just kids, but our main ethos has always been about supporting Australian talent, new and established. The Squeeze is the best of both worlds – people who love Lime Cordiale can come and enjoy their music and the a day on the green experience – as well as the other acts on the bill handpicked by Louis and Oli. It’s a win-win for everyone. There’s no better place to enjoy a whole day of live music than at a day on the green,” said Mick Newton of A Day On The Green.

TOUR DATES
THE SQUEEZE 2022
A DAY ON THE GREEN

Lime Cordiale; Thelma Plum; Client Liaison; The VANNS; merci, mercy; Teenage Dads; (+ local act)

Sun 10 April Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA
Sat 16 April Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC
Sun 24 April Heifer Station Wines, Orange, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au/thesqueeze22

THE SQUEEZE 2022
CHUGG MUSIC

Lime Cordiale; Thelma Plum; Client Liaison; The VANNS; merci, mercy; Teenage Dads; Beddy Rays*
*Replacing The VANNS in Cairns and Townsville only

Sat 2 April Hall Park, Mandurah, WA
Sat 9 April Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, SA
Sat 23 April Conolly Park, Wagga Wagga, NSW
Sat 30 April Bella Vista Farm, The Hills, NSW
Sun 1 May Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Sat 7 May Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point, QLD
Sun 8 May Kingston Butter Factory, Logan, QLD
Sat 14 May Riverway Stadium, Townsville, QLD*
Sun 15 May Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns, QLD*
Tickets and all event information: http://www.squeezefest.com.au/

TICKETING

AAMI CUSTOMER PRE-SALE
(A DAY ON THE GREEN SHOWS ONLY)
via AAMI Customer Rewards | AAMI
Runs from: Tuesday 30 November at 11.00am (AEDT)
until pre-sale allocation exhausted

A DAY ON THE GREEN MEMBERS PRE-SALE
(A DAY ON THE GREEN SHOWS ONLY)
via www.adayonthegreen.com.au/register/
Runs from: Wednesday 1 December at 10.00am (AEDT) to Thursday 2 December at 5.00pm (AEDT)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE – THE SQUEEZE 2022
Tickets on sale Friday 3 December at 12.00pm (AEDT)
From www.ticketmaster.com.au & 136 100

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the A Day On The Green, The Squeeze and winery’s websites.

