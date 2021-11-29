Michael Chugg Puts On The Squeeze With A Day On The Green - Noise11.com

Michael Chugg is bringing Lime Cordiale’s The Squeeze Festival to A Day On The Green in 2022.

Lime Cordiale have been presented The Squeeze twice before. Oli and Louis Leimbach have curated a line-up of artists including Thelma Plim and Client Liaison. 2022 will see an upgrade to outdoor shows for three A Day On The Green events.

Michael Chugg says, “When we did the first Squeeze Festival indoors in 2018, the dream the boys and the Chugg Music team had was to grow to an outdoor touring festival we could take to all corners of Australia and the world and whilst COVID hit us for six in 2020 and 2021, we are very excited to be playing regional one-day events in April and May 2022. It’s a great line-up and will be a great day.”

The Squeeze Festival will feature Lime Cordiale, Thelma Plum, Client Liaison, The VANNS, merci, mercy and Teenage Dads.

“The line-up has been handpicked by us and something that we’d jump at buying tickets to see,” Lime Cordiale said.

The A Day On The Green events expand on the original The Squeeze shows format. “We’ve been putting on shows since the Lime Cordiale boys were just kids, but our main ethos has always been about supporting Australian talent, new and established. The Squeeze is the best of both worlds – people who love Lime Cordiale can come and enjoy their music and the a day on the green experience – as well as the other acts on the bill handpicked by Louis and Oli. It’s a win-win for everyone. There’s no better place to enjoy a whole day of live music than at a day on the green,” said Mick Newton of A Day On The Green.

TOUR DATES

THE SQUEEZE 2022

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Lime Cordiale; Thelma Plum; Client Liaison; The VANNS; merci, mercy; Teenage Dads; (+ local act)

Sun 10 April Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA

Sat 16 April Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Sun 24 April Heifer Station Wines, Orange, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au/thesqueeze22

THE SQUEEZE 2022

CHUGG MUSIC

Lime Cordiale; Thelma Plum; Client Liaison; The VANNS; merci, mercy; Teenage Dads; Beddy Rays*

*Replacing The VANNS in Cairns and Townsville only

Sat 2 April Hall Park, Mandurah, WA

Sat 9 April Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, SA

Sat 23 April Conolly Park, Wagga Wagga, NSW

Sat 30 April Bella Vista Farm, The Hills, NSW

Sun 1 May Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sat 7 May Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point, QLD

Sun 8 May Kingston Butter Factory, Logan, QLD

Sat 14 May Riverway Stadium, Townsville, QLD*

Sun 15 May Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns, QLD*

Tickets and all event information: http://www.squeezefest.com.au/

