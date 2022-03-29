 Mick Jagger To Release 'Slow Horses' Theme Song 'Strange Game' This Friday - Noise11.com
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

Mick Jagger To Release ‘Slow Horses’ Theme Song ‘Strange Game’ This Friday

by Paul Cashmere on March 29, 2022

in News

Further to the earlier story on Noise11.com, Mick Jagger will release the theme song to the Apple+ TV series ‘Slow Horses’ this Friday. The new Jagger song is called ‘Strange Game’.

Jagger composed the music for the show with Daniel Pemberton, best known for his work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Steve Jobs, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Being the Ricardos, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Birds of Prey.

Daniel Pemberton said in a statement, “Working with Mick Jagger has been one of the most exciting collaborations of my professional career. I think we have managed to create an incredibly unique and original titles theme and I cannot wait for the rest of the world to hear it.”

Series director James Hawes adds: “We always wanted a song to set the tone for the show and there was only ever one name in my mind – Mick Jagger. Hearing the track for the first time was utterly thrilling. Mick’s lyrics and performance have totally nailed the mood of Slow Horses, with all the humor and swagger I dreamed of.”

Go here for the earlier Noise11.com story.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who To Release First Two Albums As Half-Speed Masters

The first two albums by The Who, ‘My Generation’ (1965) and ‘A Quick One’ (1966) will be reissued as Half-Speed Masters in May.

March 22, 2022
Keith Richard by Ros O'Gorman, the Rolling Stones Melbourne 2014
Keith Richards Says New Rolling Stones Music Is Coming

Keith Richards has promised new music from the Rolling Stones.

March 20, 2022
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Says Its Time To Rename Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Dionne Warwick has called for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to be renamed.

March 16, 2022
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Has Been Picking Up The Bass For New Rolling Stones Record

Keith Richards has been "playing a lot of bass" on The Rolling Stones' new material.

March 16, 2022
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross Has A London Show Booked

Diana Ross is set to play Longleat. Ross has just been announced to headline the Live at Longleat series in Wiltshire, England on July 1.

March 16, 2022
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
The Rolling Stones To Celebrate 60th Anniversary with SIXTY Tour For Europe

The Rolling Stones will head out across Europe in June and July to mark sixty years since their first show.

March 14, 2022
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Cover Bob Dylan ‘Obviously 5 Believers’ But It Will Become A Rarity Fast

Hoodoo Gurus have covered the lesser-known Bob Dylan song ‘Obviously 5 Believers’ for their new album ‘Chariot of the Gods’ but if you want to own it, you better be fast.

March 12, 2022