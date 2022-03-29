Mick Jagger To Release 'Slow Horses' Theme Song 'Strange Game' This Friday - Noise11.com

Further to the earlier story on Noise11.com, Mick Jagger will release the theme song to the Apple+ TV series ‘Slow Horses’ this Friday. The new Jagger song is called ‘Strange Game’.
Jagger composed the music for the show with Daniel Pemberton, best known for his work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Steve Jobs, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Being the Ricardos, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Birds of Prey.
Daniel Pemberton said in a statement, “Working with Mick Jagger has been one of the most exciting collaborations of my professional career. I think we have managed to create an incredibly unique and original titles theme and I cannot wait for the rest of the world to hear it.”
Series director James Hawes adds: “We always wanted a song to set the tone for the show and there was only ever one name in my mind – Mick Jagger. Hearing the track for the first time was utterly thrilling. Mick’s lyrics and performance have totally nailed the mood of Slow Horses, with all the humor and swagger I dreamed of.”
Go here for the earlier Noise11.com story.
