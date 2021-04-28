Midnight Oil Win Song of the Year At APRA Music Awards - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil have won the 2021 APRA Song of the Year and Cold Chisel have also grabbed an award for Most Performed Rock Work.
A special moment of the show was the performance of Chain’s ‘I Remember When I Was Young’ by Jimmy Barnes and John Teskey as a tribute to Michael Gudinski.
The APRA Music Awards were held in Sydney and were a live event, the first Australian music awards to have an audience since Covid struck.
The 2021 APRA Music Awards were held at the Sydney International Convention Centre and hosted by dynamic trio Julia Zemiro, Ziggy Ramo and Georgia Mooney. APRA AMCOS congratulates all the nominees and winners of the 2021 APRA Music Awards.
WINNERS OF THE 2021 APRA MUSIC AWARDS
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Title: Gadigal Land Artist: Midnight Oil ft Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie Writers: Rob Hirst* / Joel Davison / Bunna Lawrie^ Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing^
Songwriter of the Year
Kevin Parker
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year
Charlton Howard pka The Kid LAROI
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
2021 Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music
Joy McKean
2020 Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music
Helen Reddy
Most Performed Australian Work
Title: Never Seen The Rain
Artist: Tones And I
Writer: Toni Watson
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Most Performed Alternative Work
Title: Live in Life
Artist: The Rubens
Writers: Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Title: Over Drinking Over You
Artist: Busby Marou
Writers: Thomas Busby* / Jeremy Marou* / Ivy Adara+ / Jon Hume^ / Lindsey Jackson^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing*/ Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Native Tongue Music Publishing^
Most Performed Country Work
Title: Diamonds
Artist: Morgan Evans
Writers: Morgan Evans / Evan Bogart* / Chris de Stefano^
Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Kobalt Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^
Most Performed Dance Work
Title: Rushing Back
Artist: Flume feat. Vera Blue
Writers: Harley Streten / Celia Pavey* / Eric Dubowsky^ / Sophie Cates+
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic / Universal Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Sony Music Publishing+
Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work
Title: Misunderstood
Artist: Youngn Lipz
Writer: Filipo Faaoloii
Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
Title: Rain
Artist: The Teskey Brothers
Writers: Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey / Liam Gough / Brendan Love
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music
Most Performed Pop Work
Title: Never Seen The Rain
Artist: Tones And I
Writer: Toni Watson
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Most Performed Rock Work
Title: Getting The Band Back Together
Artist: Cold Chisel
Writer: Don Walker
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Most Performed Australian Work Overseas
Title: Be Alright
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Specific Music / Sony Music Publishing*
Most Performed International Work
Title: Don’t Start Now
Artist: Dua Lipa
Writers: Dua Lipa / Caroline Ailin* / Ian Kirkpatrick^ / Emily Schwartz+
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / BMG Rights Management* / Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+
