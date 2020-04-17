Midnight Oil’s Jim Moginie Is Using His Tip Jar To Raise Money For #SupportAct

Founding Midnight Oil member Jim Moginie is posting a song a day on social media to help raise funds for Support Act.

Support Act is the music business relief charity for artists, crew and music workers who are disadvantaged as a result of ill health, injury, a mental health problem, or some other crisis that impacts on their ability to work in music.

Today’s song ‘The Great Gibber Plan’ was featured on Midnight Oil’s Redneck Wonderland album.

“I think there were 3 versions recorded until we got the right one: ambient, rocky and the one you hear on the CD. It’s about the republic, or the idea of it. Getting free from the Windsors, Menzies and the whole damn show. Standing on our own 2, or 40 million, feet,” Jim said.

