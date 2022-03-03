Mike Campbell Previews Dirty Knobs Album With Margo Price Duet - Noise11.com

Mike Campbell has released another song from The Dirty Knobs. ‘State of Mind’ features ‘State of Mind’.

“I am thrilled and honored to have my friend Margo Price sing on our new track ‘State Of Mind,’ says Mike Campbell. “She was gracious enough to sing the second verse and add some harmonies and she made the song better! I’m hoping she will join us somewhere along the road to do the song live. Margo is the real deal.”

Price adds “The first time I heard ‘State of Mind’ was in the studio when I was about to sing on it. The words were so perfect and I knew right away who the song was about. No one said a thing as we listened and I sat there with tears running down my face. I’ve been listening to the Heartbreakers my whole life and Mike is my hero. I’m honored to get to work with him and call him my friend.”

The Dirty Knobs new album ‘External Combustion’ will be released on 4 March, 2022.

MIKE CAMPBELL & THE DIRTY KNOBS

EXTERNAL COMBUSTION

1. Wicked Mind

2. Brigitte Bardot

3. Cheap Talk

4. External Combustion

5. Dirty Job (featuring Ian Hunter)

6. State Of Mind (Featuring Margo Price)

7. Lightning Boogie

8. Rat City

9. In This Lifetime

10. It Is Written

11. Electric Gypsy

