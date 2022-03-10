Mike McClellan Delivers Powerful Climate Commentary With ‘You Will Be A Witness’ - Noise11.com

Australian singer songwriter Mike McClellan has written a powerful statement about humanity ignoring the warnings of climate change in his new song ‘You Will Be A Witness’.

The message of the song is even more potent with the current floods in Australia just two years after the destructive bushfires. While the song has a direct message to the inept Morrison government in Australia it also sends a message to governments all over the world.

McClellan explains – “This is a song about the damage we are doing to our environment and how, unless those with the power to do so take urgent action, our way of life and the very things we cherish could be destroyed. It is deliberately a dark, apocalyptic and very angry song”.

‘You Will Be A Witness’ was produced by Matt Fell who has worked on albums for Troy Cassar-Daley, Shane Nicholson, John Williamson, Tim Feedman and previously with Mike on his last two albums ‘No Intermission’ (2017) and ‘Dancing In The Rain’ (2014).

‘You Will Be A Witness’ will feature on Mike’s new album ‘Behind Every Mask’, due 1 April.

MIKE MCCLELLAN GIGS

TRINITY SESSIONS ADELAIDE

318 Goodwood Rd Adelaide

Friday 11 March 8:00pm

adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/mike-mcclellan-af2022

MURRAY DELTA JUKE JOINT

4 Dowdodd Crescent Goolwa South SA

Saturday 12 March 7:00pm (doors)

www.trybooking.com/BVDWD

BALLINA RSL CLUB (w/Keith Potger)

Friday 18 March 8:00pm

www.ballinarsl.com.au ph: 6681 9500

NAMBUCCA HEADS RSL CLUB (w/Keith Potger)

Saturday 19 March 8:00pm

www.nambuccarsl.com.au ph: 6568 6288

GRAFTON DISTRICT SERVICES CLUB w/Keith Potger)

Sunday 20 March 1:00pm

www.gdsc.com.au ph: 6640 3200

WOLLONGONG CITY DIGGERS CLUB (w/Keith Potger)

Sunday 27 March 3:00pm

www.illawarrafolkclub.org.au

