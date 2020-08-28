Mike Noga of The Drones Has Died Aged 43

Mike Noga, the former drummer for The Drones, has passed away at the age of 43.

Mike’s family issued the following statement:

“We are absolutely devastated to inform you of the passing of our beloved brother, son, uncle and dearest friend Mike,” his family posted on Facebook this afternoon. “We know how much he and his music meant to so many of you and there’s nothing we can say to make this hurt any less. “We miss you and love you so much, Mike.

Mike released three solo albums ‘Folk Songs’ (2006), ‘The Balladeer Hunter’ (2011) and ‘King’ (2016).

‘King’ was produced by Paul Dempsey of Something For Kate. Dempsey said,

“Mike Noga was one of the funniest people I have ever known. He was also a ridiculously great all-rounder musician and songwriter and as well as watching him blow my mind with The Drones, I had the great pleasure of working with him both in my solo band, as a touring buddy and as producer on his ‘KING’ album.

But whatever we were doing, mostly we were just laughing like idiots.

By the time we finished recording KING in my spare room we could virtually hold entire conversations in a ‘private joke’ language that no one else would understand.

I am going to miss those conversations.

Our love and thoughts go out to his family and friends. xo

He was also the drummer for the three Drones albums ‘Gala Mill’ (2006), ‘Havilah’ (2008) and ‘I See Seaweed’ (2013). ‘Havilah’ won the Best Independent Artist award at the AIR Awards of 2009. The Drones were nominated for seven ARIA Awards, three J Awards and won two Music Victoria Awards as well as the Australian Music Prize for ‘Wait Long by the River and the Bodies of Your Enemies Will Float By’.

Mike had recently signed with Part Time Records and was planning new music with Alan Parhawk of Low.

Music Victoria is saddened to learn of the passing of @MikeNoga, well-loved solo artist and former member of The Drones and Legends of Motorsport.

Mike was hugely talented and respected, and a lovely guy – he will be greatly missed by the music community.

—

Photo by WILK pic.twitter.com/lFo6g6DW01 — Music Victoria (@MusicVictoria) August 27, 2020

