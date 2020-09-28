 Missy Higgins and The Cat Empire Set For Summersalt 2021 - Noise11.com
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Missy Higgins and The Cat Empire Set For Summersalt 2021

by Paul Cashmere on September 28, 2020

in News

And we have a concert announcement … The Cat Empire, Missy Higgins and Boy & Bear have been announced for Summersalt 2021 in Adelaide.

Zaccaria Concerts & Touring have announced the event, made possible for South Australia is ahead of all other states in Covid recovery.

“By the time we step on to the SummerSalt stage, it will have been 12 months since we have been on tour, so you cannot imagine how excited we are to play live again with this brilliant line-up of artists,” says Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire.

Dave Hosking of Boy & Bear added, “We cannot wait to be playing together again, alongside other great Australian live bands, in what will be the biggest outdoor Australian tour this summer” said Dave Hosking.

Also joining the event are The Lab, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara.

SUMMERSALT
GLENELG BEACH, ADELAIDE
Sunday 14th February, 2021

Tickets on sale Tuesday 29th September
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Get social:
#SummerSalt2021
Facebook: SummerSaltAus
Instagram: @SummerSalt_aus
www.summersaltmusic.com.au

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Cat Empire, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The Cat Empire, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The Cat Empire, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The Cat Empire, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Gleeson To Stream ‘Dave Gleeson In Front Of One Tree AgainThis Sunday

Dave Gleeson will turn his streaming performance ‘Dave Gleeson In Front Of One Tree’ into a mini-series (sort of) with Part 2 coming this Sunday (5 April).

April 3, 2020
Ziggy Marley
Ziggy Marley Drops Out Of Womadelaide

Ziggy Marley will no longer be performing at Womadelaide on 9 March.

March 5, 2020
Rufus Du Sol
RÜFÜS DU SOL to headline Adelaide’s Castaway Festival

RÜFÜS DU SOL take top billing for the Castaway Festival for Adelaide in January. The 2020 line-up also features The Presets, Wafia, Willaris K and Lastlings.

August 7, 2019
Allday
Allday is heading back on the road

Adelaide rapper Allday has new music and will pack the mic and head out of the road.

May 15, 2019
Bad//Dreems
Watch Bad//Dreems ‘Mob Rule VIDEO

Adelaide’s Bad//Dreems have released a video for the song ‘Mob Rule’.

October 25, 2016
Hilltop Hoods - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adelaide Selects Locals Hilltop Hoods For Clipsal 500

The Adelaide Hills’ Hilltop Hoods will come down from the hills for the Clipsal 500 in 2017.

October 21, 2016
One Electric Day Adelaide
One Electric Day Is Heading To Adelaide With John Farnham Headlining

One Electric Day is heading to Adelaide in December and John Farnham will headline.

August 2, 2015