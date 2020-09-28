Missy Higgins and The Cat Empire Set For Summersalt 2021

And we have a concert announcement … The Cat Empire, Missy Higgins and Boy & Bear have been announced for Summersalt 2021 in Adelaide.

Zaccaria Concerts & Touring have announced the event, made possible for South Australia is ahead of all other states in Covid recovery.

“By the time we step on to the SummerSalt stage, it will have been 12 months since we have been on tour, so you cannot imagine how excited we are to play live again with this brilliant line-up of artists,” says Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire.

Dave Hosking of Boy & Bear added, “We cannot wait to be playing together again, alongside other great Australian live bands, in what will be the biggest outdoor Australian tour this summer” said Dave Hosking.

Also joining the event are The Lab, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara.

SUMMERSALT

GLENELG BEACH, ADELAIDE

Sunday 14th February, 2021

Tickets on sale Tuesday 29th September

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

