Missy Higgins Debuts New Music ‘Edge of Something’ - Noise11.com

Missy Higgins Debuts New Music ‘Edge of Something’

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2021

in News

Missy Higgins has delivered a new song ‘Edge of Something’.

“It’s been lovely to get so much ‘quality time’ with my young family over the last 18 months”, Missy says, “but if I’ve learned anything it’s that making music keeps me sane!”

The track started as an 80-second piece for the TV show ‘Total Control’. “I’m really proud to have my music featured in this particular show”, Missy explains. “It’s a compelling drama about the challenges women face in public life so I think it’s ‘must see TV’ after all the revelations coming out of Canberra this year.”

Missy Higgins last album ‘Solastalgia’ came out in 2018.

