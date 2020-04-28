 Nashville TV Star Lennon Stella Debuts ‘Older Than I Am’ Video - Noise11.com
Nashville TV Star Lennon Stella Debuts ‘Older Than I Am’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2020

in News

Lennon Stella has a new video for her song ‘Older Than I Am’ from her upcoming debut album ‘Three Two One’.

Stella said on releasing the ‘Three Two One’ album, “Words will never come close to explaining the excitement and love I feel about the release of this album. This has been such a long time coming and I can’t quite grasp the fact it’s out and is now ALL YOURS. I hope during all the craziness and uncertainty of the world at the moment, these songs can be something to hold on to ❤.”

Lennon played Maddie Conrad in the TV drama ‘Nashville’ between 2012 to 2018. Her sister Maisy played her TV sister Daphne.

There first recording was a cover of The Lumineers’ ‘Ho Hey’ for the TV series.

