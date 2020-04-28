Nashville TV Star Lennon Stella Debuts ‘Older Than I Am’ Video

Lennon Stella has a new video for her song ‘Older Than I Am’ from her upcoming debut album ‘Three Two One’.

Stella said on releasing the ‘Three Two One’ album, “Words will never come close to explaining the excitement and love I feel about the release of this album. This has been such a long time coming and I can’t quite grasp the fact it’s out and is now ALL YOURS. I hope during all the craziness and uncertainty of the world at the moment, these songs can be something to hold on to ❤.”

Lennon played Maddie Conrad in the TV drama ‘Nashville’ between 2012 to 2018. Her sister Maisy played her TV sister Daphne.

There first recording was a cover of The Lumineers’ ‘Ho Hey’ for the TV series.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments