Neil Young Reveals Two New Archive Releases For 2020

Neil Young will release two new live albums in his archive series for 2020. ‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’ was recorded in Santa Cruz in 1990 while ‘Greendale Live’ was captured in Toronto in 2003.

At Neil Young Archives, Neil writes, “We are in the midst of many projects, most notably now, ‘Way Down in the Rust Bucket’ and ‘Greendale Live’. Both with Crazy Horse. “’Greendale’ is a monster! Currently in the final editing stages, this performance from Toronto with a cast of 50 plus is like a Broadway show.

“We took it all around North America in 2003, setting up that massive set over 80 times. Now we are preparing it to share through NYA and theaters. A ‘Greendale Live’ album will be part of the release. Greendale’s live music is in a big groove with Crazy Horse!”

Neil Young ‘Surfer Joe & Moe The Sleaze/T-Bone at The Catalyst 13 November 1990.

CATALYST set #1 46 minutes

Country Home (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Surfer Joe And Mo The Sleaze (from Re*act*or, 1981)

Love To Burn (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Days That Used To Be (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Bite The Bullet (from American Stars N Bars, 1977)

Cinnamon Girl (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

CATALYST set #2 66 minutes

Farmer John (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Cowgirl In The Sand (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

Over And Over (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Danger Bird (from Zuma, 1975)

Don’t Cry No Tears (from Zuma, 1975)

Sedan Delivery (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)

Roll Another Number (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

Fuckin’ Up (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

CATALYST set #3 47 minutes

T Bone (from Re*act*or, 1981)

Homegrown (from American Stars N Bars, 1977)

Mansion On The Hill (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Like A Hurricane (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)

Love And Only Love (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

CATALYST set #4 Encore 12 minutes

Cortez The Killer (from Zuma, 1975)

Neil also paid tribute to his former manager Elliot Roberts and ex-wife Pegi Young, who both passed away in 2020.

“I am still missing my old friend Elliot Roberts, my incredible manager of 50 plus years.

“One year now to the day since my children lost their loving mother Pegi. She lives on in our memories. Peace”.

