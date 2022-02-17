 Neneh Cherry To Be Awarded Icon Awards - Noise11.com
Neneh Cherry photo from Facebook

Neneh Cherry photo from Facebook

Neneh Cherry To Be Awarded Icon Awards

by Music-News.com on February 18, 2022

in News

NME is excited to announce Neneh Cherry as the winner of this year’s Icon Award, following previous winners Courtney Love and Shirley Manson, in celebration of her continual ability to redefine music, fashion and culture over the past three decades. It is also shared today that Liam Gallagher’s Free Concert For NHS Workers has been named the Music Moment Of The Year, as a triumphant night that celebrated the heroes of the pandemic.

Since the release of her debut single in 1989, the worldwide hit ‘Buffalo Stance’, Neneh Cherry has continued to push the boundaries in culture, style and music. She has released five studio albums, her latest one being 2018’s Four Tet-produced Broken Politics, which was met with critical acclaim followed in 2019 by a 30th anniversary expanded reissue of her solo debut album, Raw Like Sushi. She played her largest ever headline show at London’s Roundhouse, and festival performances at Glastonbury, Latitude, Primavera, Pitchfork and more, proving her music and message are more relevant than ever.

Neneh says: “Life is a series of ups and downs – along the way I’ve tried to get better at loving myself but ultimately it’s the love from others given then received that makes that possible. I’ve just tried to hold my corner and serve with truth, all made possible by the great visionaries I’ve come up and collaborated with along the way – you know what they say…it takes a village. To wake up one day to hear I’m being given an Icon Award seems crazy but I’ll take it with great honour, so thank you NME.

This year’s official charity partner will be Music Venue Trust, continuing NME’s long-standing relationship and work with the charity. Created in 2014 to protect, secure and improve the UK’s vital grassroots music venues, they represent over 900 venues across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

