New Motorhead ‘Louder Than Noise … Live In Berlin’ Is On The Way - Noise11.com

There is more new Motorhead from the archives on the way. ‘Louder Than Noise … Live In Berlin’ is heading your way in April.

The concert took place in 5 December 2012 at the Berlin Velodrom in front of one of the band’s biggest ever crowds, 12,000 fans.

‘Louder Than Noise … Live In Berlin’ will be released on 23 April 2021.

Track Listing:

I Know How to Die – Live in Berlin 2012

Damage Case – Live in Berlin 2012

Stay Clean – Live in Berlin 2012

Metropolis – Live in Berlin 2012

Over the Top – Live in Berlin 2012

Doctor Rock – Live in Berlin 2012

String Theory – Live in Berlin 2012

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch – Live in Berlin 2012

Rock It – Live in Berlin 2012

You Better Run – Live in Berlin 2012

The One to Sing the Blues – Live in Berlin 2012

Going to Brazil – Live in Berlin 2012

Killed by Death – Live in Berlin 2012

Ace of Spades – Live in Berlin 2012

Overkill – Live in Berlin 2012

Motörhead:

Lemmy Kilmister – Vocals/Bass

Phil Campbell – Guitars

Mikkey Dee – Drums

