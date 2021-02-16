 New Motorhead ‘Louder Than Noise … Live In Berlin’ Is On The Way - Noise11.com
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

New Motorhead ‘Louder Than Noise … Live In Berlin’ Is On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2021

in News

There is more new Motorhead from the archives on the way. ‘Louder Than Noise … Live In Berlin’ is heading your way in April.

The concert took place in 5 December 2012 at the Berlin Velodrom in front of one of the band’s biggest ever crowds, 12,000 fans.

‘Louder Than Noise … Live In Berlin’ will be released on 23 April 2021.

Track Listing:
I Know How to Die – Live in Berlin 2012
Damage Case – Live in Berlin 2012
Stay Clean – Live in Berlin 2012
Metropolis – Live in Berlin 2012
Over the Top – Live in Berlin 2012
Doctor Rock – Live in Berlin 2012
String Theory – Live in Berlin 2012
The Chase Is Better Than the Catch – Live in Berlin 2012
Rock It – Live in Berlin 2012
You Better Run – Live in Berlin 2012
The One to Sing the Blues – Live in Berlin 2012
Going to Brazil – Live in Berlin 2012
Killed by Death – Live in Berlin 2012
Ace of Spades – Live in Berlin 2012
Overkill – Live in Berlin 2012

Motörhead:
Lemmy Kilmister – Vocals/Bass
Phil Campbell – Guitars
Mikkey Dee – Drums

