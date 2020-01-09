 Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Donate $500,000 For Bushfire Relief - Noise11.com
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis photo by Kerry Brown

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Donate $500,000 For Bushfire Relief

by Tim Cashmere on January 9, 2020

in News

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have pledged half a million bucks to the Australian bushfire relief efforts.

The founding members of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds made the announcement on Instagram.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the fires destroying our beloved Australia,” the post said. “We are pledging $500,000 to some of the many organisations carrying out selfless and courageous work aiding and supporting communities and wildlife who have been hit by this overwhelming devastation. We urge everyone to do whatever they can to help.

“With love to Australia, Nick Cave, Warren Ellis and families.”

Cave and Ellis are both born in the Australian state of Victoria, which has been badly affected by the fires.

They have not made mention of the specific recipients of the generous donation.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released their seventeenth album Ghosteen in November 2019. They made the entire album available to anyone on YouTube.

European fans will have a chance to check the band out in April and May this year. Cave is also doing an “in conversation” eight-date European tour beginning January 20, but if you don’t have tickets yet, you’re out of luck.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are on tour in 2020

JANUARY
20 – Conversations with Nick Cave – Festspielhaus, Baden-Baden, Germany (sold out)
21 – Conversations with Nick Cave – Kurhaus, Wiesbaden, Germany (sold out)
23 – Conversations with Nick Cave – Colosseum, Essen, Germany (sold out)
25 – Conversations with Nick Cave – Die Glocke, Bremen, Germany (sold out)
27 – Conversations with Nick Cave – Muziekgebouv, Eindhoven, Netherlands (sold out)
28 – Conversations with Nick Cave – Concertgebouw de Vereeniging, Nijmegen, Netherlands (sold out)
30 – Conversations with Nick Cave – Centre for Fine Arts, Brussels, Belgium (sold out)
31 – Conversations with Nick Cave – Centre for Fine Arts, Brussels, Belgium (sold out)

APRIL
19 – Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal (tickets)
22 – Zénith Toulouse Métropole, Toulouse, France (tickets)
25 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain (tickets)
26 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain (tickets)
29 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands (sold out)
30 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium (sold out)

MAY
2 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham, UK (tickets)
3 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK (tickets)
5 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK (tickets)
6 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK (tickets)
8 – Seeds3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland (sold out)
9 – Seeds3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland (tickets)
12 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK (tickets)
14 – The O2, London, UK (tickets)
15 – The O2, London, UK (tickets)
17 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany (tickets)
18 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany (tickets)
20 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark (tickets)
21 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark (tickets)
23 – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden (tickets)
25 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway (sold out)
27 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany (tickets)
28 – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland (tickets)
30 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic (tickets)

JUNE
1 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria (tickets)
2 – Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary (tickets)
4 – Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia (tickets)
6 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany (tickets)
8 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland (tickets)
9 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy (tickets)
11 – Auditoriu Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy (tickets)
14 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France (tickets)
17 – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel (tickets)

Listen to Ghosteen here:

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Jim Sclavunos, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Warren Ellis, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Harvey, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

