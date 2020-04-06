 Noel Gallagher Is Hoarding Beer - Noise11.com
Noel Gallagher Is Hoarding Beer

by Music-News.com on April 7, 2020

in News

Noel Gallagher has been stockpiling beer to keep him going through the coronavirus lockdown.

Gallagher recently told the Funny How? podcast he’s been “panic buying booze” to help him through the public health crisis, reflecting, “Now that the pubs are shut the only thing to do now is to drink your way through it.”

The dad-of-three went on to urge people to stay at home, adding that he and his family already live in quite an isolated area in the countryside.

“If you don’t leave the house you’ll be OK. I don’t see anybody anyway, I ride my bike where I live and you get the odd car on the road but I don’t stop to talk to anybody,” the 52-year-old said. “I can easily shut the door and stay in. We’re out of London, so well away from the madhouse, we’re alright. I live 75 miles outside of London now, so it’s different out here.”

However, sourcing beverages hasn’t been all that simple, as Noel explained: “I was in the supermarket because I wanted to see the bare shelves. I was in there because I thought, ‘I’ll get a load of booze.’ And all that was there was a load of gluten-free Peroni. All the beers were gone!”

Noel’s comments come after his wife Sara MacDonald told British Vogue magazine the rocker is in a “lonely, unpleasant place” amid his ongoing feud with brother Liam.

“I think Noel was singled out and bullied by his father,” she stated. “It’s happening again. It’s a lonely, unpleasant place for Noel to be.”

The pair have been at loggerheads since 2009, after Noel walked away from his band Oasis and cut ties with his younger sibling.

music-news.com

