Noel Gallagher To Feature On Dizzee Rascal Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2020

Dizzee Rascal, who releases his new album, ‘E3 AF’, later this week – revealed in May that he asked the former Oasis guitarist to lay down a hook on one of his songs, and now Noel Gallagher has done just that.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, Dizzee said: “I’ve already started on my next album, I’ve got a little something with Noel Gallagher.

“Right now, it’s being mixed. That’s one name.

“I’m just experimenting, I’ve bought a bunch of new keyboards, a bunch of new hardware and I’m just experimenting with stuff, I’ve recorded a few bits.”

Dizzee had said earlier this year: “I hit up Noel ’cause over the years I’ve always hit him up for something, whether advice or whatever.

“I thought, ‘It’s Noel Gallagher, why don’t I get him on a hook, or do a song with him.’

“It would be good to have Noel Gallagher on a hook.

“Man, if we could    make that work, that’d be sick.”

The 35-year-old MC has long wanted to team up with the Britpop legend.

Back in 2008, Dizzee said he was keen to collaborate with the 53-year-old rocker the year before Oasis split after a backstage altercation between siblings Noel and Liam Gallagher, 47, the group’s ex-frontman.

Dizzee Rascal defended Noel Gallagher after he said it was “wrong” to have hip-hop at Glastonbury, when Jay-Z headlined.

Noel had said: “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

“If you start to break it then people aren’t going to go. I’m sorry, but Jay-Z? No chance.

“Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music and even when they throw the odd curve ball in on a Sunday night you go ‘Kylie Minogue?’ I don’t know about it.

But I’m not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It’s wrong.”

And Dizzee insisted: “I don’t think he hates hip-hop.

“Maybe he just felt a way about Jay-Z being at Glastonbury or hip-hop being at Glastonbury. He’s into music.
“There must be some hip-hop over the years that he must’ve liked, or Liam. They’re party animals, so somewhere they must’ve enjoyed some hip-hop track.”

Asked if he’d like to work with Noel, Dizzee – who teamed up with Arctic Monkeys on 2007’s ‘Temptation Greets You Like A Naughty Friend’ – replied: “Yeah [I’d still like to work with Noel]. That’s another thing to me like working with the Arctic Monkeys.

“Obviously they’re [Oasis] older and they set their bar from earlier.”

