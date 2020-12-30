 Noise11.com Top Music News Stories July to September 2020 - Noise11.com
Noise11.com Top Music News Stories July to September 2020

by Paul Cashmere on December 31, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

By the second half of 2020 Covid-19 had become the greatest threat to mankind since any war. Artists adjusted to iso, performing and recording remotely across the world while the fans watched from home.

Here are the Noise11.com top music news stories from July to September 2020.

Mary J. Blige debuts her wine and Sia becomes a grandmother.

Ian Moss releases live album and Leo Sayer shares his Iso Eleanor Rigby.

Ringo Starr turns 80 and Justin Timberlake calls for removal of confederate statues.

Rolling Stones premiere Criss Cross and Kasey Chambers and Jimmy Barnes cover Kev Carmody.

Abba new music delayed again and Deep Purple release their 21st album.

More new music from The Avalanches and Hoodoo Gurus plan first album in 11 years.

Judith Owen covers Elvis Presley and more new music from The Badloves.

30 Seconds to Mars re-enter the studio and Split Enz True Colours turns 40.

Adele shows off her new skinny body, Taste debut Iso video and Midnight Oil release first new music in 18 years.

The Rolling Stones recruit actor Paul Mescal and Baker Boy named NIMAS Artist of the Year.

Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky debut in the Top 10 and Jimi Hendrix guitar sells for $200,000.

Marty Stuart inducted into Country Hall of Fame and Kev Carmody has some words for 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

Counterfeit CDs come out of China and Bluesfest confirms all-Australian 2021 line-up.

Rolling Stones to open store in London and The Aztecs The Hoax Is Over is coming to CD.

Jimmy and Jane Barnes perform 100th lockdown song and it turns out Van Morrison is a dickhead.

Jimmy Barnes releases his third book and The Casanovas discuss AC/DC.

Leo Sayer sends a musical message to Melbourne and Ross Wilson releases his jukebox playlist.

Ed Sheeran is a dad and Tommy Lee plans Christmas song.

Lil Nas X is writing a kids book, so is Hilary Duff and The Beatles tease Get Back plans.

AC/DC tease new album and then confirm PWR/UP.

Related Posts

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Doco To Stream To Mark 40th Anniversary

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner has produced a documentary to mark the 40th anniversary of the formation of Le Hoodoo Gurus.

11 hours ago
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noise11.com Top Music News Stories April to June 2020

As Covid increases and isolation locked us down the music world faces challenges with cancellations globally but new music kept on coming. Here are Noise11.com's top music news headlines from April to June 2020.

13 hours ago
Bette Midler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noise11.com Top News Stories January to March 2020

2020 began with Australia in a State of Disaster as bushfires continued to choke the East Coast. Australian climate denying Prime Minister Scott Morrison had to cut short a holiday in Hawaii to deal with it.

13 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Another 2021 Sell-Out

Red Hot Summer has registered another sell-out show, this time in Hobart.

4 days ago
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson and Mick Thomas To Perform Living In The Land of Oz Concert in Melbourne

Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks and Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission will join forces on Survival Day, January 26, for the Living In The Land of Oz concert at Melbourne’s Melbourne Pavilion on 26 January 2021.

4 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Happy Christmas – Here is Everyone Doing Paul Kelly’s ‘How To Make Gravy’

Paul Kelly's 'How To Make Gravy' has had an all-star re-do.

December 21, 2020
Daniel Wilfred by Sarah Walker
Announcement: ARIA, PPCA, Arts Council Reveal First Nations Grand Recipients

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) in partnership with the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and the Australia Council for the Arts today announced the grant recipients of the First Nations Sound Recording Partnership.

December 18, 2020