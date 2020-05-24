Over 360,000 Powderfinger Fans Watch Reunion Show

Powderfinger performed their first show in 10 years on Saturday night and over 360,000 fans turned up for the show.

The 39 minute, seven song performance was the first Powderfinger show since November 2010.

The five members Darren Middleton, Jon Coghill, Bernard Fanning, Ian Haug and John Collins, performed together alone each from their own homes.

Proceeds from the performance went to Beyond Blue, and Support Act.

Further donations can still be made:

BEYOND BLUE

Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service – 1800 512 348 or visit coronavirus.beyondblue.org.au

SUPPORT ACT

Support Act Wellbeing Helpline – for artists, crew and music workers –

#1800 959 500. Or visit supportact.org.au

Powderfinger setlist, 232 May 2020

Bless My Soul (from Fingerprints, 2004)

Sunsets (from Vulture Street, 2003)

My Happiness (from Odyssey Number Five, 2000)

(Baby I’ve Got You) On My Mind (from Vulture Street, 2003)

Already Gone (from Internationalist, 1998)

Thrilloilogy (from Odyssey Number Five, 2000)

These Days (from Odyssey Number Five, 2000)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments